Richmond Photo Club Society Oct23. Update

On Saturday, September 23rd, from 12 noon to 4 PM the Richmond Photo Club Society participated in Richmond’s Culture Days. This is an event running from September 23 to October 15, 2023. Over these three weeks, dozens of Richmond artists and arts organizations will offer free, inspiring interactive events and behind the scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices.

The Richmond Photo Club Societies contribution to this event was to provide high quality portraits to the visiting public. We did this in a studio-like setting in the Cultural Centre, upstairs near the roof-top garden. Families, children and singles were all invited to have their portraits taken. We are providing up to five high quality images (suitable for prints up to 8″ X 10″) free to all visitors!

Richmond Photo Club Society members that volunteered their time that day were:

Chuck Vaugeois

Grant McMillan

Corina Lynn

Joseph Eng

Gerry Boretta

Eva Sylvanna Wong

Julian Rozental

We had 30 eager visitors show up that day to have their portraits taken! Thank you to our volunteers for offering their time and making this event a great success!

We look forward to participating in more events of this type to promote interest, participation and improvement in photography in our city and the surrounding areas.

