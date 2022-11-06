Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS) Nov. 2022 Awards

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Due to Covid restrictions on in-person meetings, presentations were made to the following members in October. Viki Gaul was presented the CAPA Excellence in Photography Medal for receiving the highest cumulative points in CAPA digital competitions throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Edie Greene was honoured with the CAPA Club Services medal for her many years of dedicated service to the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia (PGNS). A member of PGNS since 1976, Edie Greene has been a mainstay at the club. She has looked after Hospitality and Banquets for 17 years before retiring from the position, hosted countless Executive Meetings, as well as International Exhibition judging and often billeted speakers for club events.