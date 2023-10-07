Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Oct23. Update

On September 9, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia had the pleasure of visiting the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS). Shannon Parker, Laufer Curator of Collections arranged a special viewing of a selection of prints from Andy Warhol’s Little Red Book #144, Harold “Doc” Edgerton’s work of high-speed photography and the Annie Leibovitz: Photographs from her Books collection held in trust at the AGNS. It was an educational and inspiring experience for the members able to review the works of these artists.

Monday, November 13, 2023

Celebrating its 76th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

Timelapse Imagery with Shiv Verma takes place on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM AST. President of the New England Camera Club Council (NECCC) and Vice Chair of the Massachusetts Camera Naturalists, Shiv Verma, FPSA, HonNEC belongs to many photographic clubs and associations. To Shiv, a successful image is a personal opinion, what is more relevant than the subjective quality of an image, is how personally compelling that image is and the emotions it triggers in the viewer.

In this webinar, Shiv will discuss the equipment, settings and basic processing needed in order to create a successful time-lapse video.

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Photography workshops – What to expect, What to plan for and What you get out of them with Lynn Fergusson takes place on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM AST Lynn Fergusson is a multi-genre amateur photographer from Dartmouth NS who loves to be outdoors which is where the focus of her photography (Landscape, wildlife, and ICM) takes place. Her work has been published in magazines such as BBC Wildlife Magazine, Saltscapes and Our Canada.

This webinar will take you through the planning, preparation and what to expect when participating in a photography workshop as well as the benefits of attending one based on Lynn’s experience attending the Alpine Artistry Workshop put on by the Offbeat Photography Community in Banff National Park.

Monday, December 11, 2023

Working with Textures and Overlays – Turn Ho-Hum into a Work of Art with Hazel Meredith, APSA, HonNEC takes place on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM AST. Hazel Meredith is an award-winning photographer and a sought-after teacher, speaker, and competition judge. She and her husband, Dave, produce the “Virtual Creative Photography Conference” with attendees from around the world. Hazel loves the creative aspect of photography and postprocessing, especially the use of textures and software to create unique images. In 2020, she was the recipient of the Ashbrook Award for Digital Imaging Instruction from the Photographic Society of America.

In this webinar, Hazel will discuss how to create your own textures using layers and blend modes to create a beautiful work of art.

To see more of Hazel’s work, visit her website

