Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia – March2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary with Lynn Fergusson takes place on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 7:30 PM ADT. An adventurer at heart, Lynn is a multi-genre photographer from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Specializing in wildlife and landscape photography, Lynn also enjoys the challenge of ICM and abstract photography.

Lynn will share with you her journey to photograph the majestic grizzly bears in the Khutzeymateen. The webinar will take you through the planning, preparation and experiences of photographing in a remote location. The presentation will be based on Lynn’s experience in attending one of John Marriott’s Photo tours last May to the Khutzemateen on board the Afterglow I with Ocean Light Adventures, as well as the experiences when remaining on board to participate in a trip run by Ocean Light Adventures with a new group of people.

You can register by clicking here

Monday, March 10, 2025

Exploring Scotland – from land, sea, and Skye with David Clow: takes place on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM ADT. A certified judge for the Ontario Council of Camera Clubs (O3C) and the Canadian Association for Photographic Arts (CAPA), David has been an avid photographer for more than 50 years, photographing everything from nature & architecture to portrait/studio photography. In 2022, he added drone imagery to his list of interests, producing both professional quality videos as well as still photography. Come join us as David shares with us his journey to Scotland and the rural island landscape of the Isle of Skye.

More of David’s work can be seen at: www.lightrenderings.com.

You can register by clicking here