Photo Life to stop Publishing

Photo Life has announced:

“March 2021 issue of Photo Life is the last one we will publish.

This decision was extremely difficult to make, but it was necessary. The world of print-magazine publishing is rocky, to say the least. Photography has been undergoing major transformations, and its industry is experiencing increasing difficulties. Our little boat has weathered many storms at the confluence of these two daunting currents, but the final blow—the pandemic—has had many consequences, including significant losses in advertising revenue.

Therefore, it is unfortunately no longer possible for us to continue to sustain the pace, the financial weight, and the responsibility of this enterprise, which relies on the hard work of only four people on staff.”

More information on their website.