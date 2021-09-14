Phil Cunnington receives CAPA Service Award

When Phil initially took on this role, the membership only included people who had a common photography interest and wanted to gather together. The club transitioned to include photographers of all degrees of skills. Phil tirelessly devoted much of his time to ensure that this club ran smoothly and efficiently over these years. Phil’s role as President included planning yearly programs, meetings and photography activities for the members. He was instrumental in the constant growth of the club by promoting community awareness. This included writing articles for the local newspaper and having the club involved in local photography galleries.

This past year, during the pandemic, he focused on keeping the club active and vibrant by being an integral part of the BC/Yukon InterClub Speaker Series. He also transitioned the club’s in-person meetings over to Zoom, bringing in prominent speakers, allowing members to continue to learn, share and develop their shared love of photography. It is with pleasure, that the membership present Phil with this prestigious award to acknowledge his untiring dedication to the club.