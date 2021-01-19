PDPC’s Photomotion held over due to popular demand!

This virtual event is now available to the end of February!
Pacific Digital Photography Club presents the 17th Annual Photomotion. Photography, music and storytelling: a juried selection of slideshows set to music.
- Photomotion is connecting with you virtually in 2020
- Shows will be presented online, free of charge
- Please check our website for the presentation link: www.pdpc.ca
- Enjoy the creative photography of our members and our guest photographer, from the comfort of your home
- PDPC would like to thank our patrons for their incredible support for the past 16 years