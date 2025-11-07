Nov. 2025 Competition Updates

2025 – 2026 Competitions

2025 Pacific Zone Competition

2025 Nature/Wildlife Competition

We are pleased to announce that final competition reports have been published to our Competitions Report section.

To access these reports, please log into the CAPA website and select Competitions Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.

Winning images will be published next weekend, and all competition winners will receive notification early next week.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Effective January 1, 2026, all submitted images must include complete metadata, including camera settings and editing details. This requirement supports our new authentication processes to ensure the integrity of all competition entries.

Our pre-screening committee will review all submissions, and only images containing the required metadata will advance to the judging panel.

If your image lacks the necessary details, the pre-screening committee will notify you and provide a brief window to resubmit with the complete information.

This requirement has been added to the Editing Criteria for all competitions beginning January 1, 2026.

Now Open For Uploading of Images

Ontario Zone Competition – closes on January 15, 2026 @ midnight

Fine Art Competition – closes on January 30, 2025 @ midnight

Adobe Announcement – Photoshop (version 27.0)

On October 28, 2025, Adobe announced new and enhanced AI-generative features which adds synthetic elements to Photoshop:

Generative Fil l: Adds or replaces parts of an image with newly generated visual content beyond the original pixels.





Generative Expand : Extends the canvas by generating new background or additional objects seamlessly beyond original edges.





Harmonize : Although mainly an adjustment tool, it synthetically harmonizes lighting and color in composited elements, subtly synthesizing visual consistency.





Generative Upscale : Enhances image resolution by synthesizing extra detail in upscaling, producing new pixel information. It also includes Topaz’s Bloom & Gigapixel





AI Assistance in Photoshop (private beta) will enable conversational editing with generative AI that can add, remove, or modify image elements creatively.





Upgraded Remote Tool labeled “Remove Tool 3”

Features adding synthetic elements to an image are not permitted in our competitions In the forthcoming month, we will be updating the Photoshop Pitfalls: Protecting Your Competition Eligibility.