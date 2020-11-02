Each year NFRCC (Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Club) and the OCCC (Ontario Council of Camera Clubs) has a friendly competition. There will be 230 images in total in this competition 115 from NFRCC Clubs and 115 from OCCC Clubs. This is a great opportunity to see high quality images in competition, watch the live judging and get a feel for how images are judged.

Date: Nov 21, 2020 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. You can for this event for $10.00. Please visit nfrcc.org/nfrcc-vs-occc-2020 for information and registration

NFRCC Speaker Series – 12 speakers of a 12 month period Sep 14, 2020 thru Aug 2021

Although 3 speakers have presented already if you sign up for the Speaker Series now you will receive access to the recording of those 3 speakers presentations, so that you do not miss out on any of the content. $45.00 CDN including HST. You can also choose to sign up for individual speakers at $10.00 CDN including HST

Please visit nfrcc.org/nfrcc-speaker-series for information and registration