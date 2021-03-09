Mar. Atlantic Zone News

The CAPA Atlantic Zone Competition is still open for submission. Details here 2021 Atlantic Zone Competition

We are pleased to announce that Photo Fredericton opened its annual print exhibit at the Playhouse in Fredericton, NB. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 am-3pm until the end of April for the exhibit.

Here is an audio video you can visit the gallery virtually. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vn9FTBjdDf4















































Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia continues to meet virtually. In addition to its regularly scheduled competitions, the Photoguild hosted two seminars in February. One by Wayne Simpson on Portraits of Resilience and the other by Nance Ackerman on Mindful Documentary Photography and Filmmaking.

We have one webinar coming up on Monday March 29 which is open to guests.

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us in March for the next talk in our webinar series.

MacDonald Bridge Redecking & Other Photo Adventures by Lynn Fergusson

This presentation is on Monday March 29, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. A talented amateur landscape and wildlife photographer from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Lynn Fergusson will share images from her favorite photo adventures. Like San Francisco’s Golden Gate bridge, the MacDonald Bridge is a suspension bridge. The highlight of the presentation will be her images captured during the replacement of its spans.

To register for Lynn’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/macdonald-bridge-redecking-other-photo-adventures-by-lynn-fergusson-tickets-144727530941

La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous en Mars pour la prochaine conférence de notre série de webinaires.

” MacDonald Bridge Redecking & Other Photo Adventures by Lynn Fergusson” se prendre place Lundi Mars 29, 2021 à 19h30 AST. Photographe amateur talentueuse de paysages et d’animaux sauvages de Dartmouth, en Nouvelle-Écosse, Lynn Fergusson, partagera ses images de ses aventures photographiques préférées. Même que le pont du Golden Gate de San Francisco, le pont MacDonald d’Halifax est un pont suspendu. Le clou de la présentation sera les images capturées lors du replacement de ses travées.

Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Lynn Fergusson, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/macdonald-bridge-redecking-other-photo-adventures-by-lynn-fergusson-tickets-144727530941