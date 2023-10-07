London Camera Club Oct23. Update

Guests are welcome to attend via Zoom for a fee of $10 (see link below).

October 5: 7:00 PM EDT Walter Raemish – Fauxtography beyond the Conventional

In-person meeting in London with Zoom access for members and paid guests unable to attend in person.

October 12: 7:00 PM EDT J.P. Stones – Storytelling for Photographers

October 19: 7:00 PM EDT Gary L. Friedman – Computational Photography

November 2: 7:00 PM EDT Leann Cotton -The Unseen Light: a journey thru Infrared Photography

November 9: 7:00 PM EDT Angie McMonigal – Abstract Architecture Photography

To check our up-coming speakers and to sign up as a guest please use this Eventbrite link.

Also we are offering a 4-week Lightroom Classic course to our members in October-November.

Details about membership & workshops for members by clicking here.