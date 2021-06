juin 2021 Zone du Québec News

Québec Zone Report – June 2021

The Club de photo Dimension, member of ACAP in the Quebec region, exhibits at the Espace 400e as part of the “Complicité” exhibition by the Maison de la photo de Quebec, in collaboration with the Musée de la Photo Desjardins and the City of Quebec. The gradual deconfinement of the National Capital finally allows for a large-scale “face-to-face” public event that features photographers Antoine Desilets and Jean-René Dufort in an interesting twinning formula based on various themes. This main exhibition is completed by the presentation of the winning photos of the annual exhibitions of the last 2 years of the SPAQ (Société des photographes artisans de Québec) and Club de photo Dimension. Their annual exhibits could not be presented due to the COVID-19 situation. More than 200 photos highlighting the complicity of talented photographers, professionals and amateurs. The exhibition “Complicité” is offered free of charge to the general public in Quebec from May 27 to June 20, 2021, from Thursday to Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Espace 400e, 100 Quai St-André, in the Old Port of Quebec . All the details on the Maison de la photo de Québec website: maisonphotoquebec.ca

Pending items:

Still looking for a volunteer in Quebec Zone to handle secretarial and financial activities.

Pierre Vézina

CAPA Québec Zone Director

June 4th, 2021