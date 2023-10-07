For the first time in many years a Canadian club, the Chinese Photographic Club of Toronto, has entered the FIAP World Cup for Clubs competition (FWCC). The FWCC is a yearly international event for photographic clubs. In this competition each club submits 20 images with a maximum of 2 images per author. These images are scored by a panel of international judges. In the most recent competition 224 clubs from 48 countries entered a total of 4,385 images.

The Chinese Photographic Club of Toronto, the sole Canadian entry, placed 3rd in this prestigious competition. In addition, Francis King was awarded the top individual award, while Katie Mak tied for the second individual award, giving the Chinese Photographic Club of Toronto two of the top three individual awards in this competition.

CAPA takes this opportunity to congratulate all of the authors who submitted images with the Chinese Photographic Club of Toronto for their success in this competition.

The overall results for the clubs that entered, and the photos of the winning club can be found on the FIAP website.