Feb. Prairie Zone News

Images Alberta Camera Club

Images Alberta Camera Club currently has ten special interest groups that continue to meet monthly via Zoom. The exciting news this month is from the Night and Low Light group. They will have a presentation from Nanc Price who is a performance and event photographer based here in Edmonton.

She is currently the resident photographer for Edmonton Opera, Opera NUOVA, Ballet Edmonton, FOOTE in the Door Productions, and Fan Expo West. Her work has been published in various local, national, and international magazines and news media. Her work can be seen here: https://www.nancpricephotography.com

Alberta Clubs Collaborate

The Calgary Camera Club, Foothills Camera Club of Calgary, Cochrane Camera Club, Central Alberta Photo Society (CAPS), St. Albert Camera Club, and Images Alberta Camera Club of Edmonton are working together in various ways, to create and promote learning opportunities to the benefit of their members:

Clubs are invited to attend presentations on a reciprocal basis (for example, CAPS has invited our members to attend two of their presentations and welcomed large numbers to both).

Information about speakers is being shared to the collaborating clubs.

The sharing ideas about how to work as camera clubs in this time with digital meetings and different types of presentations is also being circulated to the participating clubs.

The Prairie Region is excited to support this venture and hope that over time, clubs in Saskatchewan and Manitoba can also take part in the sharing of photographic resources.