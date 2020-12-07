Dec. 2020 Ontario Zone News

The Royal Ontario Museum Opportunity

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has announced that the ROM Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest is returning for its 6th year. ROM invites CAPA’s photographers to share captivating images of their local wilderness for a chance to win amazing prizes [including a Nikon Z6 II DSLR Camera Kit courtesy of Henry’s, and more]. As well, with ROM at Home, wildlife and photography enthusiasts can master the basics of mammal photography and then learn more with ROM curators and experts.

To obtain details about the contest and online Museum programming contact: Katherine Ing, Promotions, Royal Ontario Museum promotions@rom.on.ca

London Camera Club

With a current membership numbering 210, the London Camera Club is among Ontario’s largest photo clubs. The London Camera Club (LCC) meets four times monthly at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursdays. For the most part, our members reside in the greater London region. However, there is a growing number of national and international members. Like most clubs, LCC meetings are virtual via Zoom and will continue to June 2021. Most meetings feature presenters of national or international renown. LCC invites CAPA members from anywhere to take out a LCC membership or sign up as a Guest Member to take in individual sessions ($10.00 per session).

Follow this link to view the event schedule (under the Agenda tab on right side): www.londoncameraclub.ca/club/clubschedules.aspx

Follow this link for membership information: www.londoncameraclub.ca/club/MembershipInfo.aspx