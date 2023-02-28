Competition Winners – 2023 Photojournalism ‘Individual’

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

Medal Winners

Yingtao Pan

Mohamed Kaouche

Louie Lou

Merit Award Winners

1st Place Merit – Animal – Nicole Diewold – “Oops Missed It”

2nd Place Merit – Animal – Xuejun Long – “Can I Take A Ride?”

3rd Place Merit – Animal – Jasmine Suo – “Dog Sled Racing”

1st Place Merit – Contemporary – Catherine Veilleux – “Vivre dans l’insalubrité en 2023”

2nd Place Merit – Contemporary -Peter To – “Medical Evacuation In The South Pacific”

3rd Place Merit – Contemporary – John Simpson – “Rescue”

1st Place Merit – Environment – Trevor Reeves – “Fire Tornado lk’Mip Fire”

2nd Place Merit – Environment – Trevor Reeves – “Suppression lk’Mip Fire

3rd Place Merit – Environment – Linda Jones – “Dante’s Landfill”

1st Place Merit – Portrait – Mohamed Kaouche – “A Men Against The Repression”

2nd Place Merit – Portrait – Yingtao Pan – “Say no to hijab, say no to oppression”

3rd Place Merit – Portrait – Yingtao Pan – “Memorial to 215 Aboriginal children who died”

1st Place Merit – Sport – Louie Luo – “Hold On”

2nd Place Merit – Sport – Louie Luo – “Chasing”

3rd Place Merit – Sport – Martin Ross – “Goal Mouth Scramble”

Honour Awards

Martin Ross

Trevor Reeves

Catherine Veillieux

John Simpson

Gordon Cornwall

Isobel Lamarche

Lorna Scott

Marek Pleszczynski

Peter To

Tracey Adams

Zhenhuan Zhou