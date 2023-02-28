Competition Winners – 2023 Photojournalism ‘Individual’

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

Gold Medal Yingtao Pan POR Say No To Hijab, Say No To Oppression
Gold Medal Yingtao Pan POR Memorial To 215 Aboriginal Childlren Who Died
Gold Medal Yingtao Pan Port Marathon Wedding
Silver Medal Mohamed Kaouche POR Men Against The Repression
Silver Medal Mohamed Kaouche POR Women Against The Policemen
Silver Medal Mohamed Kaouche SPO Angel's Leap
Bronze Medal Louie Luo ANI Team Work
Bronze Medal Louie Lou SPO Chasing
Bronze Medal Louie Lou SPO Hold On

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Award Nicole Diewold ANI Oops Missed It
1st Merit Award Louie Luo SPO Hold On
1st Merit Award Catherine Veilleux CONT Vivre Dans L Insalubrite
1st Merit Award Trevor Reeves ENV Fire Tornado Ik'Mip Fire
1st Merit Award Mohamed Kaouche POR Men Against The Repression
2nd Merit Award Xuejun Long ANI Can I Take A Ride
2nd Merit Award Peter To CONT Medical Evacuation In The Middle South Pacific
2nd Merit Award Trevor Reeves ENV Fire Tornado Ik'Mip Fire
2nd Merit Award Yingtao Pan POR Say No To Hijab, Say No To Oppression
2nd Merit Award Louie Luo SPO Chasing
3rd Merit Award John Simpson CONT Rescue
3rd Merit Award Jasmine Suo ANI Dog Sled Racing
3rd Merit Award Linda Jones ENV Dante's Landfill
3rd Merit Award Yingtao Pan POR Memorial To 215 Aboriginal Childlren Who Died
3rd Merit Award Martin Ross SPO Goal Mouth Scramble

Honour Awards

Honour Award Martin Ross SPO Goal Mouth Scramble
Honour Award Martin Ross SPO Running The Big One
Honour Award Martin Ross SPO Skate With A Hometown Hero
Honour Award Trevor Reeves ENV Braving The Smoke Ik'Mip Fire
Honour Award Trevor Reeves ENV Fire Tornado Ik'Mip Fire
Honour Award Trevor Reeves ENV Suppression I'Mip Fire
Honour Award Catherine Veilleux CONT 60 Pourcent De Chance Qu Elle De Finira Pas Son Primaire
Honour Award Catherine Veilleux CONT Vivre Dans L Insalubrite
Honour Award Catherine Veilleux CONT 31 Pourcent Ont Acce S A L Eau Potable En Guine E
Honour Award John Simpson CONT Just Under The Wire
Honour Award John Simpson CONT Intense Training
Honour Award John Simpson CONT Rescue
Honour Awared Gordon Cornwall CONT - Arrest At Westridge Terminal
Honour Award Gordon Cornwall CONT Greta Meets First Nations
Honour Award Gordon Cornwall CONT Reluctant Arrest On North Road
Honour Award Isobel Lamarche ENV Quick Response
Honour Award Isobel Lamarche PORTSpecial Olympics Curling Bronze
Honour Award Isobel Lamarche SPO Racing In Rain And Mud
Honour Award Lorna Scott CONT Remembering The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women
Honour Award Lorna Scott CONTWe Are Not Accepting Verbal Apologies
Honour Award Lorna Scott PORT Thank You Canada
Honour Award Marek Pleszczynski CONT Celebration
Honour Award Marek Pleszczynski CONT Shortcut
Honour Award Marek Pleszczynski CONT The School Girl
Honour Award Peter To CONT Praying For Family Reunion At The Korean Border
Honour Award Peter To ANI Homeless In Ankara
Honour Award Peter To CONT Medical Evacuation In The South Pacific
Honour Award Tracey AdamsSPO Drafting Team Pursuit
Honour Award Tracey Adams SPO In Sync Team Pursuit
Honour Award Tracey Adams SPO In Unison Show Jumping
Honour Award Zhenhuan Zhou ANI Pine Marten
Honour Award Zhenhuan Zhou PORT Joy Of Victory
Honour Award Zhenhuan Zhou SPO Slam On The Brakes

