Competition Winners – 2023 Photojournalism ‘Individual’

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Merit Award Winners
Honour Awards
Yingtao Pan
Mohamed Kaouche
Louie Lou
1st Place Merit – Animal – Nicole Diewold – “Oops Missed It”
2nd Place Merit – Animal – Xuejun Long – “Can I Take A Ride?”
3rd Place Merit – Animal – Jasmine Suo – “Dog Sled Racing”
1st Place Merit – Contemporary – Catherine Veilleux – “Vivre dans l’insalubrité en 2023”
2nd Place Merit – Contemporary -Peter To – “Medical Evacuation In The South Pacific”
3rd Place Merit – Contemporary – John Simpson – “Rescue”
1st Place Merit – Environment – Trevor Reeves – “Fire Tornado lk’Mip Fire”
2nd Place Merit – Environment – Trevor Reeves – “Suppression lk’Mip Fire
3rd Place Merit – Environment – Linda Jones – “Dante’s Landfill”
1st Place Merit – Portrait – Mohamed Kaouche – “A Men Against The Repression”
2nd Place Merit – Portrait – Yingtao Pan – “Say no to hijab, say no to oppression”
3rd Place Merit – Portrait – Yingtao Pan – “Memorial to 215 Aboriginal children who died”
1st Place Merit – Sport – Louie Luo – “Hold On”
2nd Place Merit – Sport – Louie Luo – “Chasing”
3rd Place Merit – Sport – Martin Ross – “Goal Mouth Scramble”
Martin Ross
Trevor Reeves
Catherine Veillieux
John Simpson
Gordon Cornwall
Isobel Lamarche
Lorna Scott
Marek Pleszczynski
Peter To
Tracey Adams
Zhenhuan Zhou