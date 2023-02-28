Competition Winners – 2023 Photojournalism – Club

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

Gold Medal Langley Camera Club Betty Johnston CONT Prepping For Diwali
Gold Medal Langley Camera Club Colleen Walden SPO Barrel Racing Dangerous Yes But What A Rush
Gold Medal Langley Camera Club Lea O Shea ENV Chetamon Mountain Wildfire Jasper BC
Gold Medal Langley Camera Club Michelle Lark CONT Old School Search Engine
Gold Medal Langley Camera Club Susan Kuyer SPO Rider Down And He Better Move Out Of The Way
Gold Medla Langley Camera Club Michele Broadfoot CONT We Will Not Be Defeated
Silver Medal Camera 35 St Johns Duane Mills CONT Dancing To Celebrate Indigenous Culture
Silver Medal Camera 35 St Johns Joe Chase - SPO -Smack
Silver Medal Camera 35 St Johns Lesleyanne Ryan ENV Tornado Narrowly Misses Oklahoma Town
Silver Medal Camera 35 St Johns Lisa B Sells CONT Newfoundlands Oldest Agricultural Practice
Silver Medal Camera 35 St Johns Terry Day CONT No Justice No Peace
Silver Medal Declan Flynn CONT Newfoundland Protests
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Jasmine Suo SPO Racing Hard
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Jia Chen SPO Winners Taking Selfies
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Richard Li ENV Homes That Are Being Lost
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Sheree Chang CONT Homeless People
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Xuejun Long SPO Barcelona Fans
Bronze Medal Jiahua Elite Photography Association Ying Shi ANI Wrestling

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Award Langley Camera Club Lea O Shea ENV Chetamon Mountain Wildfire Jasper BC
1st Merit Award Harbour City Photography Club George Bowron ANI First Flights Finale
1st Merit Award The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society Of Toronto Peter Chi Ho Lau PORT Snow Shoveling With Straw
1st Merit Club Photo Des Pays D'en Haut Richard Guay CONT Henriette Et Les Motards
1st Merit Award The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society Of Toronto Mabel Au SPO The Fallen Bike
2nd Merit Award Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society CONT Nora Znotinas Paint Road For Pride Week
2nd Merit Award Kathryn Martin ANI Retired Rudolphs Replacement Comical
2nd Merit Award St Catharines Photographic Club Heather Halfyard SPO Just Holding On
2nd Merit Award Club Photo Laval Pierre Yves Chateauvert PH CLUB 2223 PORT Léo Est Triste Aussi
2nd Merit Award Camera 35 St Johns Lesleyanne Ryan ENV Tornado Narrowling Misses Oklahoma Town
3rd Merit Award The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto Wan Tat Chu PORT Sibling Love
3rd Merit Award Lakeshore Camera Club Ness Welham CONT Conflict
3rd Merit Award Camera 35 St Johns Joe Chase SPO Smack
3rd Merit Award Montreal Camera Club Guy P Larin ENV Family Cane Sugar Production
3rd Merit Award Jiahua Elite Photography Association Ying Shi ANI Wrestling

Honour Awards

Honour Award Jiahua Elie Photography Association Jasmine Suo SPO Racing Hard
Honour Award Jiahua Elie Photography Association Jia Chen SPO Winners Taking Selfies
Honour Award Jiahua Elite Photography Association Richard Li Homes ENV That Are Being Lost
Honour Award Jiahua Elite Photography Association Sheree Chang CONT Homeless People
Honour Award Jiahua Elite Photography Association Xuejun Long SPO Barcelona Fans
Honour Award Jiahua Elite Photography Association Ying Shi ANI Wrestling
Honour Award Foothills Camera Club Keith Walker CONT Grounded By Covid Calgary YYC
Honour Award Foothills Camera Club Vinod Kothari CONT Nanton Grain Elevator
Honour Award Foothills Camera Club Bill Cubitt SPO LPGA Champion Brooke Henderson
Honour Award Foothills Camera Club James Tworow CONT In Support Of Ukraine
Honour Award Foothills Camera Club Laura James SPO Snow Rodeo Ski Winners 2023
Honour Award Foothills Camera Club Traci Beattie SPO Canadian Foorie Fans In Qatar
Honour Award Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia Dean Hirtle SPO In Play
Honour Award Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia France Boutilier CONT Mauna Loa Volcanic Eruption At Dawn
Honour Award Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia Joyce SK Chew SPO Rufino Digs Deep In Paracanoe
Honour Award Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia Katherine Gartner Kepkay CONT Support Ukraine
Honour Award Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia Keith Vaughan SPO Mudflat Gallop Racing No 5
Honour Award Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia Laszlo Podor SPO No1 Jordan Szoke 9511
Honour Award Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Deborah Valentine To The Rescue
Honour Award Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Jan Soutendam PORT Quilt Auction
Honour Award Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Katherine Waybrant ENV Timber In The Wake Of The Emerald Ash Borer
Honour Award Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society WindStormBatteringSouthernOntario JonathanSau
Honour Award Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Randy Valentine CONT Afterthestorm
