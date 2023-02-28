Competition Winners – 2023 Photojournalism – Club

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Honour Awards
Medal Winners
Gold Medal – Langley Camera Club
Silver Medal – Camera 35 St Johns
Bronze Medal – Jiahua Elite Photography Association
1st Place Merit – Animal – George Bowron (Harbour City Photography Club) – “First Flight Finale”
2nd Place Merit – Animal – Kathryn Martin (Trillium Photographic Club) – “Retired Rudolph’s rReplacement”
3rd Place Merit – Animal – Ying Shi (Jiahua Elite Photography Association) – “Wrestling”
1st Place Merit – Contemporary – Richard Guay (Club Photo des Pays-d’en-Haut) – “Henriette et les motards”
2nd Place Merit – Contemporary – Nora Znotinas (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society) – “Painting Road For Pride Week”
3rd Place Merit – Contemporary – Ness Welham (Lakeshore Camera Club) – “Conflict”
1st Place Merit – Environment – Lea O’Shea (Langley Camera Club) – “Chetamon Mountain Wildfire Jasper BC”
2nd Place Merit – Environment – Lesleyann Ryan (Camera 35 St Johns) – “Tornado Narrowly Misses Oklahoma Town”
3rd Place Merit – Environment – Guy P. Larin (Montreal Camera Club) – “Family Cane Sugar Production”
1st Place Merit – Portrait – Peter Chi Ho Lau (The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto) – “Snow Shoveling With Straw”
2nd Place Merit – Portrait – Pierre-Yves Chateauvert (Club Photo Laval) – “Léo est triste aussi”
3rd Place Merit – Portrait – Wan tat Chu (The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto) – “Sibling Love”
1st Place Merit – Sport – Madel Au (The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto) – “The Fallen Bike”
2nd Place Merit – Sport – Heather Halfyard (St. Catharines Photographic Club) – “Just Holding On”
3rd Place Merit – Sport – Joe Chase (Camera 35 St Johns) – “Smack”
Honour Awards
Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society