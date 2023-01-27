Competition Winners 2023 Ontario Zone ‘Individual’ Competition

 Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL Ying Jiang Deep Fall Season
GOLD MEDAL Ying Jiang Toronto Reference Library
SILVER MEDAL Zhenhuan Zhou A Song Of Ice And Fire
SILVER MEDAL Zhenhuan Zhou The Lost
BRONZE MEDAL Louie Luo Falls In Winter
BRONZE MEDAL Louie Luo Toronto City Hall

Merit Award Winners 

1st Merit Award NAT Zhenhuan Zhou A Song Of Ice And Fire
1st Merit Award URB Louie Luo Toronto City Hall
2nd Merit Award NAT Ying Jiang Deep Fall Season
2nd Merit Award URB Ying Jiang Toronto Reference Library
3rd Merit Award NAT Jonathan Sau Early Morning, Cheltenham Badlands
3rd Merit Award URB Laurie Thomson Reflections On The Art Gallery Of Ontario

Honourable Mention Award

HONOUR AWARD Jean Wang Foggy Day In Autumn
HONOUR AWARD Jean Wang Toronto The City Never Sleep
HONOUR AWARD Adrienne Zone Blue Hour
HONOUR AWARD Adrienne Zoe Storm Brewing (Southampton)
HONOUR AWARD Philip Wong Iconic Gooderham Building
HONOUR AWARD Philip Wong Windfall Lake Sunset
HONOUR AWARD Peter Chi Ho Lau Escape Under Sun Ecplise
HONOUR AWARD Peter Chi Ho Lau Frozen Toronto Lake Front Sunset
HONOUR AWARD Rosemarie Culver Golden Coldstreem
HONOUR AWARD Rosemarie Culver Toronto'S Historic District

Medal Winners 

Gold Medal /Médaille d’or – Ying Jiang

Silver Medal / Médaille d’argent – Zhenhuan Zhou

Bronze Medal / Médaille de bronze – Louie Luo

Merit Award Winners 

1st Merit Natural Landscape /1er Mérite Paysage Naturel – Zhenhuan Zhou’s image “A Song of Ice and Fire”

2nd Merit Natural Landscape  / 2ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – Ying Jiang’s image “Deep Fall Season”

3rd Merit – Natural Landscape  / 3ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – Jonathan Sau’s image “Early Morning, Cheltenham Badlands”

1st Merit Urban Landscape / 1er Mérite Paysage Urbain -Louie Luo’s image “Toronto City Hall”

2nd Merit Urban Landscape / 2e Mérite Paysage urbain – Ying Jiang’s image “Toronto Reference Library”

3rd Merit Urban Landscape /3e Mérite Paysage urbain – Laurie Thomson’s image “Reflections on the Art Gallery of Ontario”

Honourable Mention Award

Jean Wang

Philip Wong

Peter Chi Ho Lau

Rosemarie Culver

Congratulations to the winners. 

The competition report is now posted in the Competition Reports option of the Competitions dropdown menu.   To view the report, you must first log into the CAPA website.

 