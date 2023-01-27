Competition Winners 2023 Ontario Zone ‘Individual’ Competition

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

Merit Award Winners

Honourable Mention Award

Medal Winners

Gold Medal /Médaille d’or – Ying Jiang

Silver Medal / Médaille d’argent – Zhenhuan Zhou

Bronze Medal / Médaille de bronze – Louie Luo

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Natural Landscape /1er Mérite Paysage Naturel – Zhenhuan Zhou’s image “A Song of Ice and Fire”

2nd Merit Natural Landscape / 2ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – Ying Jiang’s image “Deep Fall Season”



3rd Merit – Natural Landscape / 3ème Mérite Paysage Naturel – Jonathan Sau’s image “Early Morning, Cheltenham Badlands”

1st Merit Urban Landscape / 1er Mérite Paysage Urbain -Louie Luo’s image “Toronto City Hall”

2nd Merit Urban Landscape / 2e Mérite Paysage urbain – Ying Jiang’s image “Toronto Reference Library”

3rd Merit Urban Landscape /3e Mérite Paysage urbain – Laurie Thomson’s image “Reflections on the Art Gallery of Ontario”

Honourable Mention Award

Jean Wang

Philip Wong

Peter Chi Ho Lau

Rosemarie Culver

Congratulations to the winners.

The competition report is now posted in the Competition Reports option of the Competitions dropdown menu. To view the report, you must first log into the CAPA website.