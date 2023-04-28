Competition Winners – 2023 Canada: My Country ‘Individual’ Competition
Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Merit Award Winners
Honour Awards
Gold Medal – Geoff Dunn
Silver Medal – Chuck Fowler
Bronze Medal – Adrienne Zoe
1st Place Merit Award – Atlantic Zone – David Brophy’s image “Sailing Hazard”
2nd Place Merit Award – Atlantic Zone – Isabelle Levesque’s image “Sunrise over PEI Confederation Bridge”
3rd Place Merit Award – Atlantic Zone – Chuck Fowler’s image “Northern Gannet head”
1st Place Merit Award – Ontario Zone – Geoff Dunn’s image “Golden Digger Wasp”
2nd Place Merit Award – Ontario Zone – Jean Wang’s image “Waiting for Boyfriend under Milky Way at Killarney Island”
3rd Place Merit Award – Ontario Zone – Harvey Rogers’ image “A Fine Balance For A Ballerina”
1st Place Merit Award – Pacific Zone – Lorna Scott’s image “Indigenious Elder”
2nd Place Merit Award – Pacific Zone – Daniel Rondeau’s image “Legacy of Ancient Forest Logging – The Beached Stump”
3rd Place Merit Award – Pacific Zone – Tanner Sussi’s image “Last Days of Summer”
1st Place Merit Award – Prairie Zone – Lesleyann Ryan’s image “Prairie Skies”
2nd Place Merit Award – Prairie Zone – Chuck Fowler’s image “Great Horned Owl”
3rd Place Merit Award – Prairie Zone – Colleen Edwards’ image “The Power of NO”
1st Place Merit Award – Quebec Zone – Laurie Thomson’s image “The Canadian Horse in Snow”
2nd Place Merit Award – Quebec Zone – Mike Streicher’s image “Fishing”
3rd Place Merit Award – Quebec Zone – Daniel Denn’s image “Winter Night in Quebec City”
Honourable Mention Awards
Jean Wang
Daniel Benn
Isabelle Levesque
Mike Streicher
Zhenhuan Zhou
Daniel Rondeau
Diane McKinnon
Jonthan Sau
Stephen Chan
Earl Hirtz
Harvey Rogers
Andrea Belcher
George Bowron
James Xiang
Michael Winsor
Tor Nenzen
Kathy Heykoop
Laurie Thomson
Lorna Scott