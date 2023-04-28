Competition Winners – 2023 Canada: My Country ‘Club’ Competition
Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Merit Award Winners
Honour Awards
Medal Winners
Gold Medal – Richmond Hill Camera Club
Silver Medal – The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto
Bronze Medal – Jiahua Elite Photography Association
Merit Award Winners
1st Place Merit Award – Atlantic Zone – Carol Ann Ryan’s image “Upside Down Kind of Day” (Camera 35 St Johns)
2nd Place Merit Award – Atlantic Zone – Ron Long’s image “Auyuittuq Travese, Nunavut” (Vernon Photography Club)
3rd Place Merit Award – Atlantic Zone – Cindy Marshall’s image “Urban Fox” (Camera 35 St Johns)
1st Place Merit Award – Ontario Zone – Betty Chan’s image “The Big Tumble” (Richmond Hill Camera Club)
2nd Place Merit Award – Ontario Zone – Dominic Leung’s image “No Escape” (The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society of Toronto)
3rd Place Merit Award – Ontario Zone – Geoff Dunn’s image “Young Red-Tailed Hawk with Prey” (Trillium Photographic Club)
1st Place Merit Award – Pacific Zone – Geri Reamer’s image “Calm Tides and Good Vibes” (Harbour City Photography Club)
2nd Place Merit Award – Pacific Zone – Rob Kline’s image “Grizzly Bear” (Richmond Hill Camera Club)
3rd Place Merit Award – Pacific Zone – Lori Janz’s image “Ceremonial Dance” (Osoyoos Photography Club)
1st Place Merit Award – Prairie Zone – Phillip Chang’s image “Love” (Jiahua Elite Photography Association)
2nd Place Merit Award – Prairie Zone – Steve Ricketts’ image “Roads Rails and Rivers” (North Shore Photographic Society)
3rd Place Merit Award – Prairie Zone – Hermann Werner Schmidt’s image “Stephen Ave Calgary AB” (Harbour City Photography Club)
1st Place Merit Award – Quebec Zone – Katherine Wong’s image “Gannet Dance” (Richmond Hill Camera Club)
2nd Place Merit Award – Quebec Zone – Francine Raymond’s image “Montreal Criss Crossing” (Club Photo Évasion)
3rd Place Merit Award – Quebec Zone – Stéphan St-Denis’ image “La vieille capitale” (Passion Photo Laurentides)
Honourable Mention Awards
St. Catharines Photographic Club
Toronto Camera Club
North Shore Photographic Society
Osoyoos Photography Club