Competition Winners – 2023 Artistic – Club

Gold Medal – Trillium Photographic Club
Silver Medal – Club Photo Impression
Bronze Medal – Hamilton Camera Club
1st Place Merit Award – Abstract – Club Photo Impression – Danielle Abran’s image “Coloration automnale”
2nd Place Merit Award – Abstract – Trillium Photographic Club – Judy Boufford’s image “The Journey”
3rd Place Merit Award – Abstract – Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society – Karen von Knobloch’s image “Smoke Dancer”
1st Place Merit Award – Altered Reality – North Shore Photographic Society – Stephanie Alexandra’s image “Our Journey Awaits”
2nd Place Merit Award – Altered Reality – Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society – John Chapman’s image “Follow the Yellow Brick Stairs”
3rd Place Merit Award – Altered Reality – Harbour City Photography Club – Maggie Tilley’s image “Hatching Some Fun”
1st Place Merit Award – Creative – Sarnia Photographic Club – Jayne Primeau’s image “Rainbow Eyes”
2nd Place Merit Award – Creative – Photo Fredericton – Rejean Pitre’s image “Stuck In A Bottle”
3rd Place Merit Award – Creative – Hamilton Camera Club – Linda Cook’s image “Light Induced Symmetry”
1st Place Merit Award – Smartphone – Cowichan Valley Camera Club – Jean Hamilton’s “Fire and Lace”
2nd Place Merit Award – Smartphone – Cowichan Valley Camera Club – Zosia Miller’s image “Tribal Fusion”
3rd Place Merit Award – Smartphone – Victoria Camera Club – Michelle O’Shea’s image “Flocking Around”
North Shore Photographic Society
Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society