Competition Winners – 2023 Artistic – Club

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL Trillium Photographic Club Bela Acs Delirium
GOLD MEDAL Trillium Photographic Club Bertin Francoeur Hypnotizing
GOLD MEDAL Trillium Photographic Club Doug Doede Cosmic Egg
GOLD MEDAL Trillium Photographic Club Geoffrey Skirrow Colourful Lightbulb Reflection
GOLD MEDAL Trillium Photographic Club Judy Boufford The Journey
GOLD MEDAL Trillium Photographic Club Mary Gilmour Falling Colour
SILVER MEDAL Club Photo Impression Bernard Legault Combat Médiéval
SILVER MEDAL Club Photo Impression Danielle Abran Coloration Automnale
SILVER MEDAL CLUB Club Impression David Rouchet - Oversight
SILVER MEDAL Club Photo Impression Jocelyne Feizo Dreaming Of Wilderness
SILVER MEDAL Club Photo Impression Peter Cully Faded Memories
SILVER MEDAL Club Photo Impression Yves Kéroack Duel
BRONZE MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Juris Kanduth Soap Bubbles
BRONZE MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Karen Cunningham Lunar Eclipse
BRONZE MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Leonie Holmes Curvy Leaves
BRONZE MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Linda Cook Light Induced Symmetry
BRONZE MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Susan Breau Men'S Traditional Dance
BRONZE MEDAL Hamilton Camera Club Ted Buck Fanny 5

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Award AB Club Photo Impression Danielle Abran Coloration Automnale
1st Merit Award AR North Shore Photographic Society Stephanie Alexandra Our Journey Awaits
1st Merit Award CR Sarnia Photographic Club Jayne Primeau Rainbow Eyes
1st Merit Award SP Cowichan Valley Camera Club Jean Hamilton Fire And Lace
2nd Merit Award AB Trillium Photographic Club Judy Boufford The Journey
2nd Merit Award AR Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society John Chapman Follow The Yellow Brick Stairs
2nd Merit Award CR Photo Fredericton Rejean Pitre Stuck In A Bottle
2nd Merit Award SP Cowichan Valley Camera Club Zosia Miller Tribal Fusion
3rd Merit Award AB Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Karen Von Knobloch Smoke Dancer
3rd Merit Award AR Harbour City Photography Club Maggie Tilley Hatching Some Fun
3rd Merit Award CR Hamilton Camera Club Linda Cook Light Induced Symmetry
3rd Merit Award SP Victoria Camera Club Michelle O'Shea Flocking Around

Honour Awards

HONOUR AWARD North Shore Photographic Society Charlotte Hedman Paddling Pile Up
HONOUR AWARD North Shore Photographic Society Geoffrey Shuen Curves Upon Curves
HONOUR AWARD North Shore Photographic Society Geri Boyle Harmony
HONOUR AWARD North Shore Photographic Society Len Grinke Spillage
HONOUR AWARD North Shore Photographic Society Stephanie Alexandra Our Journey Awaits
HONOUR AWARD North Shore Photographic Society Steve Wilson Crayons In Formation
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Adrienne Zoe Spring Garden Medley
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Bill Mcdonald Crystal Ball Trap
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Deb Valentine Fall
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society John Chapman Follow The Yellow Brick Stairs
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Karen Von Knobloch Smoke Dancer
HONOUR AWARD Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Randy Valentine Finishing Touch
HONOUR AWARD Victoria Camera Club Daniel Rondeau The Ghost (Ferrofluid And Paint)
HONOUR AWARD Victoria Camera Club Jackye Mills Navigating The Storm
HONOUR AWARD Victoria Camera Club Kahsia Hartwell On Time
HONOUR AWARD Victoria Camera Club Kevin Keliher Dinner Interrupted
HONOUR AWARD Victoria Camera Club Michelle O'Shea Flocking Around
HONOUR AWARD Victoria Camera Club Tom Stewart Red Dragon Tree
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Isabel Dasilva A Simple Sketch
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Judi Martin Power Unleashed
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Lance Gitter Rearranging Modern Art
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Lil Shneidman Musical Ride
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Michael Pollak Metamorphosis
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Philip Wong Ready To Launch

