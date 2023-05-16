Competition Winners – 2023 Annual Photo Challenge Competition

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

Honour Awards

Medal Winners

Gold Medal – Environment – Ellen Tramley Seymour’s image “Shonett, 20 years service as Respiratory Therapist”

Silver Medal – Environment – Leah Gray’s image “Autumn Lady”

Bronze Medal – Environment – Isobel Lamarche’s image “Dog Guard”

Gold Medal – Studio – Eric Bartlett’s image “Emerald Eyes”

Silver Medal – Studio – Andrew Wright’s image “Myrriah Xochitl”

Bronze Medal – Studio – Ann Alimi’s image “The Snake King”

 

Honourable Mention Awards

Environment – David Laronde’s image “Ganges Boatman”

Environment – Pia O’Leary’s image “Welcome to the Sahara”

Environment – Laura Ranallo’s image “String Theory”

Environment – Tracey Halladay’s image “BJ the Cowboy Poet and Sedona”

Environment – Rick McKenzie’s image “Saying Hello to Nana”

Environment – Beata Binka’s image “At the Fishing Hole”

Environment – Tracey Halladay’s image “The Mantracker”

Studio – Lorna Scott’s image “Vintage Girl”

Studio – David Brophy’s image “Skipper’s Light”

Studio – Isobel Lamarche’s image “Brooke”

Studio – Grant Dale’s image “Kiren”

Studio – Arnaldo Ronca’s image “Andréanne”

Studio – Harvey Rogers; image “Maleck In A Good Mood”