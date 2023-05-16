Competition Winners – 2023 Annual Photo Challenge Competition
Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Honour Awards
Medal Winners
Gold Medal – Environment – Ellen Tramley Seymour’s image “Shonett, 20 years service as Respiratory Therapist”
Silver Medal – Environment – Leah Gray’s image “Autumn Lady”
Bronze Medal – Environment – Isobel Lamarche’s image “Dog Guard”
Gold Medal – Studio – Eric Bartlett’s image “Emerald Eyes”
Silver Medal – Studio – Andrew Wright’s image “Myrriah Xochitl”
Bronze Medal – Studio – Ann Alimi’s image “The Snake King”
Honourable Mention Awards
Environment – David Laronde’s image “Ganges Boatman”
Environment – Pia O’Leary’s image “Welcome to the Sahara”
Environment – Laura Ranallo’s image “String Theory”
Environment – Tracey Halladay’s image “BJ the Cowboy Poet and Sedona”
Environment – Rick McKenzie’s image “Saying Hello to Nana”
Environment – Beata Binka’s image “At the Fishing Hole”
Environment – Tracey Halladay’s image “The Mantracker”
Studio – Lorna Scott’s image “Vintage Girl”
Studio – David Brophy’s image “Skipper’s Light”
Studio – Isobel Lamarche’s image “Brooke”
Studio – Grant Dale’s image “Kiren”
Studio – Arnaldo Ronca’s image “Andréanne”
Studio – Harvey Rogers; image “Maleck In A Good Mood”