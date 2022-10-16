Competition Winners – 2022 Pacific Zone – Individual

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Award PZ Natalya Gunde Concentration
2nd Merit Award PZ Llaesa North Rather Flemish
3rd Merit Award PZ Steve Wilson A Taste Of Spring

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL Norman Dougan Forest Condominium
GOLD MEDAL Norman Dougan Spring Beauty
GOLD MEDAL Norman Dougan Spring Garden Visitor
SILVER MEDAL Natalya Gunde Concentration
SILVER MEDAL Natalya Gunde Potlatch Dancer
SILVER MEDAL Natalya Gunde Rough Ride
BRONZE MEDAL Veronica Feenstra Boardwalk Stroll Dreams
BRONZE MEDAL Veronica Feenstra Ever Growing City
BRONZE MEDAL Veronica Feenstra Light And Shadow

Honour Awards

HONOUR AWARD Earl Hirtz A Fabulous Fall
HONOUR AWARD Earl Hirtz Rainforest Spirit
HONOUR AWARD Earl Hirtz Vulture Culture
HONOUR AWARD Kathryn Delany - Fresh Catch
HONOUR AWARD - Kathryn Delany - Full Attention
HONOUR AWARD - Kathryn Delany - Well Caught
HONOUR AWARD Steve Wilson A Taste Of Spring
HONOUR AWARD Steve Wilson On The Hunt
HONOUR AWARD Steve Wilson Making A Big Splash
HONOUR AWARD Anita Niven Talons And Toes
HONOUR AWARD Anita Niven A Loon Alone
HONOUR AWARD Anita Niven Affectionately Yours
HONOUR AWARD Iris Schurz Confrontation In The Sky
HONOUR AWARD Iris Schurz Eye In The Sky
HONOUR AWARD Iris Schurz Skies Ablaze Over Deep Bay
HONOUR AWARD Nicholas Delany Abandoned Race
HONOUR AWARD Nicholas Delany Bald Eagle Over Glacial Water
HONOUR AWARD Nicholas Delany Success
HONOUR AWARD Heather Loewenhardt Merlin With Takeout Lunch
HONOUR AWARD Heather Loewenhardt Annas Hummingbird
HONOUR AWARD Heather Loewenhardt West Coast Tourism

Congratuations to the winners and all the photographers who submitted outstanding images.

Special thanks to Cheryl Bramble who coordinated this competition.

 