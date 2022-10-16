Competition Winners – 2022 Pacific Zone – Individual

Merit Award Winners
Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Honour Awards
Merit Awards
1st Merit Award – Natalya Gunde’s image – “Concentration”
2nd Merit Award – Llaesa North’s image – “Rather Flemish”
3rd Merit Award – Steve Wilson’s image – “A Taste of Spring”
Medal Winners
Gold Medal – Norman Dougan
Silver Medal – Natalya Gunde
Bronze Medal – Veronica Feenstra
Honour Awards
Earl Hirtz
Kathryn Delany
Steve Wilson
Anita Niven
Iris Schurz
Nicholas Delany
Heather Loewenhardt
Congratuations to the winners and all the photographers who submitted outstanding images.
Special thanks to Cheryl Bramble who coordinated this competition.