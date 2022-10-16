Competition Winners – 2022 Pacific Zone – Club Competition

Merit Award

1st Merit Award PZ Langley Camera Club Michele Broadfoot Stepping Out
2nd Merit Award PZ Langley Camera Club Lorna Scott Golden Age Bc Elder
3rd Merit Award PZ Victoria Camera Club Kim Smith Perfect Form

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Janet Slater Canada Place In Fog
GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Lorna Scott Golden Age Bc Elder
GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Michele Broadfoot Stepping Out
GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Michelle Lark Indigenous Dancer Mission Bc
GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Susan Kuyer This Spectacular Livable City
GOLD MEDAL Langley Camera Club Colleen Walden Steveston Waterfront
SILVER MEDAL Vernon Photography Club Bob Johnson Beautiful Visitor
SILVER MEDAL Vernon Photography Club Dale Eurich Gulf Islands Gold
SILVER MEDAL Vernon Photography Club Ian Bull Strength And Grace
SILVER MEDAL Vernon Photography Club Paul Graham His Majesty
SILVER MEDAL Vernon Photography Club Suzanne Pask Inner Glow
SILVER MEDAL Vernon Photography Club Thomas Haslinger Nature'S Colours
BRONZE MEDAL Victoria Camera Club Jackye Mills Magical
BRONZE MEDAL Victoria Camera Club Steve Lustig Cowichan River Morning
BRONZE MEDAL Victoria Camera Club Kim Smith Perfect Form
BRONZE MEDAL Victoria Camera Club - Kathryn Delany - Going Home
BRONZE MEDAL Victoria Camera Club Judy Johnston Sundew Plant Capturing An Ant
BRONZE MEDAL Victoria Camera Club Jerome Rozitis Looking For Scraps

Honourable Mention Awards

HONOUR AWARD Cowichan Valley Camera Club Carl Erland What Is Your Problem
HONOUR AWARD Cowichan Valley Camera Club Jan Heerwagan Sharing The Ocean
HONOUR AWARD Cowichan Valley Camera Club Maria Hansen Tofino Sunset
HONOUR AWARD Cowichan Valley Camera Club Rachel Penny Northern Harrier Take Off
HONOUR AWARD Cowichan Valley Camera Club Racine Erland Double Trouble
HONOUR AWARD Cowichan Valley Camera Club Valerie Payne Ready For Hogwarts

Merit Winners

1st Merit Award – Langley Camera Club – Michele Broadfoot’s image “Stepping Out”

2nd Merit Award – Langley Camera Club – Lorna Scott’s image – “Golden Age BC Elder”

3rd Merit Award – Victoria Camera Club – Kim Smith’s image – “Perfect Form”

Medal Winners

Gold Medal – Langley Camera Club

Silver Medal – Vernon Camera Club

Bronze Medal – Victoria Camera Club

Honour Awards

Cowichan Valley Camera Club

Congratulations to the winners and to the many photographers who submitted many outstanding images.

Thanks to Cheryl Bramble for coordinating this competition.