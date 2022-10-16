Competition Winners – 2022 Pacific Zone – Club Competition

Merit Award
Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Honourable Mention Awards
Merit Winners
1st Merit Award – Langley Camera Club – Michele Broadfoot’s image “Stepping Out”
2nd Merit Award – Langley Camera Club – Lorna Scott’s image – “Golden Age BC Elder”
3rd Merit Award – Victoria Camera Club – Kim Smith’s image – “Perfect Form”
Medal Winners
Gold Medal – Langley Camera Club
Silver Medal – Vernon Camera Club
Bronze Medal – Victoria Camera Club
Honour Awards
Cowichan Valley Camera Club
Congratulations to the winners and to the many photographers who submitted many outstanding images.
Thanks to Cheryl Bramble for coordinating this competition.