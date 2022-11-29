Competition Winners – 2022 Fall Monochrome – Club

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Merit Award Winners
Honour Awards
Medal Winners
- Gold Medal – Foothills Camera Club
- Silver Medal – Langley Camera Club
- Bronze Medal – Toronto Camera Club
Merit Award Winners
- 1st Merit Award – Architecture – Marianna Armata’s image “Border Watchtower” (Lakeshore Camera Club)
- 2nd Merit Award – Architecture – We Bergen’s image “Gehry Reflection” (Lions Gate Camera Club)
- 3rd Merit Award – Architecture – Bruce Laing’s image “H & M New York City” (London Camera Club)
- 1st Merit Award – Landscape – Michel Pezolet’s image “Ondulation” (Club de photo Dimension)
- 2nd Merit Award – Landscape – Lesleyanne Ryan’s image “Prairie Walker” (Camera 35 St Johns)
- 3rd Merit Award – Landscape -Karen Ross’ image “Getting the Shot” (London Camera Club)
- 1st Merit Award – Nature – Bill Cubitt’s image “The Intense Cap Buffalo” (Foothills Camera Club)
- 2nd Merit Award – Nature – Melissa Graham’s image “Jelly Fish” (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society)
- 3rd Merit Award – Nature — Laszlo Podor’s image “European Roller BW 0805” (Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia)
- 1st Merit Award – Person – Jacqueline Martin’s image “Private Detective Off Duty” (NBMFRC)
- 2nd Merit Award – Person – Sue Olsen’s image “Bodyscape” (Richmond Photo Club Society)
- 3rd Merit Award – Person – Robert Benn’s image “Calm Over Chaos” (Victoria Camera Club)
- 1st Merit Award – Still Life – Jjulie Seiler’s image “Lisianthus Flowers” (Highland Glen Camera Club)
- 2nd Merit Award – Still Life – Rob Jemmett’s image “Refractions and Reflections” (Toronto Camera Club)
- 3rd Merit Award – Still Life – Karen von Knoloch’s image “Curved Delight” (Grand River Imaging and Photographic Society)
Honour Awards