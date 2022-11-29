Competition Winners – 2022 Fall Monochrome – Club

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL Foothills Camera Club Alan Medlow Under The Peace Bridge
GOLD MEDAL Foothills Camera Club Alexandra Wall Pearl Spotted Owl
GOLD MEDAL Foothills Camera Club Barrie Hunt Ponte Vittorio Emanuele
GOLD MEDAL Foothills Camera Club Cubitt Bill The Intense Cape Buffalo
GOLD MEDAL Foothills Camera Club Dan Sigouin Confederation Parl
GOLD MEDAL Foothills Camera Club Elizabeth Hak Windows To The Soul
SILVER MEDAL Langley Camera Club Betty Johnston The Shoot
SILVER MEDAL Langley Camera Club Colleen Walden Blowing Bubbles
SILVER MEDAL Langley Camera Club Janet SlaterBates Motel
SILVER MEDAL Langley Camera Club Karen Reynolds Natures Carving
SILVER MEDAL Langley Camera Club Lorna Scott Elegance
SILVER MEDAL Langley Camera Club Thomas Keigher Drowning Ones Troubles
BRONZE MEDAL Toronto Camera Club Bruce Kennedy Trinity
BRONZE MEDAL Toronto Camera Club Colleen Pollack Smoking Cocktail
BRONZE MEDAL Toronto Camera Club Jim Orgill Classic Beauty
BRONZE MEDAL Toronto Camera Club Katie Mak Give Me The Baton
BRONZE MEDAL Toronto Camera Club Lily Markovic Arranged Chaos
BRONZE MEDAL Toronto Camera Club Rob Jemmett Refractions And Reflections

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Award AR Lakeshore Camera Club Marianna Armata Border Watchtower
2nd Merit Award AR Lions Gate Camera Club Wes Bergen Gehry Reflection
3rd Merit Award AR London Camera Club Bruce Laing H & M New York City
1st Merit Award LA Club Photo Dimension Michel Pezolet Ondulation
2nd Merit Award LA Camera 35 St Johns Lesleyanne Ryan Prairie Walker
3rd Merit Award LA London Camera Club Karen Ross Getting The Shot
1st Merit Award NA Foothills Camera Club Cubitt Bill The Intense Cape Buffalo
2nd Merit Award NA Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Melissa Graham Jelly Fish
3rd Merit Award NA Photographic Guild Of Nova Scotia Laszlo Podor European Roller Bw 0805
1st Merit Award PE NBMFRC Photo Club Jacqueline Martin Private Detective Off Duty
2nd Merit Award PE Richmond Photo Club Society Sue Olsen Bodyscape
3rd Merit Award PE Victoria Camera Club Robert Benn Calm Over Chaos
1st Merit Award ST Highland Glen Camera Club Julie Seiler Lisianthus Flowers
2nd Merit Award ST Toronto Camera Club Rob Jemmett Refractions And Reflections
3rd Merit Award ST Grand River Imaging And Photographic Society Karen Von Knobloch Curved Delight

Honour Awards

HONOUR AWARD Camera 35 St Johns Carol Ann Ryan Little Dude
HONOUR AWARD Camera 35 St Johns Elizabeth Noftall Upheaval
HONOUR AWARD Camera 35 St Johns Evan Foote Do Not Go Gently
HONOUR AWARD Camera 35 St Johns Joe Chase Alsusuti
HONOUR AWARD Camera 35 St Johns Lesleyanne Ryan Prairie Walker
HONOUR AWARD Camera 35 St Johns Lisa B Sells - Shadow Play
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Wes Bergen Gehry Reflection
HONOUR AWARD London Camera Club Bruce Laing H & M New York City
HONOUR AWARD London Camera Club Karen Ross Getting The Shot
HONOUR AWARD London Camera Club Kathy Karn Machismo
HONOUR AWARD London Camera Club Linda Pepper Orcas Resting After A Hard Swim
HONOUR AWARD London Camera Club Marion Buccella Elegance
HONOUR AWARD London Camera Club Pia OLeary The Ultimate Meccano Project
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Barry Green Intense Concentration
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Charles Rowe Who's Behind Me
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Debbie Gottdenker Contemplation
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Camera Club Jenny Allen Nestled Among Snow Covered Trees
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Katherine Wong Camel Caravan
HONOUR AWARD Richmond Hill Camera Club Louie Luo Serenity
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Andrew Pugh Night Light
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Paul Bild A Split Personality
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Rene Watteel Portrait Of Daria
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Tom Becker Traditional Dutch Landscape
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Tony Keen Mesa Verde Pueblo
HONOUR AWARD Lions Gate Camera Club Wes Bergen Gehry Reflection

