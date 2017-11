Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – Mary Chambers

Silver Medal – Norman Dougan

Bronze Medal – Ilana Block

Honourable Mention:

Robert Parker

Bruce Carmody

Gary Zeng

Missy Mandel

David Lindey

Mike Wooding

Leah Gray

Murray Oneill

Barbara Marszalek

Merit Awards:

1st Place – Pat Zuest

2nd Place – Robert Parker

3rd Place – Mary Chambers

Botany Award:

John Lyon

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to the hosting club – Richmond Hill Camera Club