The Call of the Loon By Mark Lachovsky

Scope of Competition

For this Portrait Competition, CAPA is adopting e definitions established by the Federation International of Photographic Art (FIAP):

“A photograph of a person or persons that may range from a head study to full body length. This section includes candid photographs and formal portraits.”

Street and sports photography images are also permitted within the scope of this competition.

Editing Criteria

Open Editing – All different in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques can be used. This includes combining multiple images and elements in a final image. However, all components of the final image must have been taken by the Entrant.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels

Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension

Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Conventions:

– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, period(.), underscore(_) or dashes (-)

– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder

For examples: 01-The_Wild_Rose.jpg 02-Canada Day.jpg 03- WinningCircleOfFriends.jpg 04-Morning Wonder.jpg

Image Title:

– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters ” ‘.

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter. However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – TO BE ESTABLISHED at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Portrait ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA member and CAPA Portrait ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images. Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum 6 images but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

SPECIAL NOTE – Model Release – By submitting an image for this competition, the entrant certifies that they have a model release and CAPA reserves the right to request a copy. Entrant may wish to use the generic model release provided by CAPA. – CHECK OUT GENERIC MODEL RELEASE HERE.

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu. When prompted – enter your username and password. Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE : If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website.

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the Close-Up Competition from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.” By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – TO BE DETERMINED

Competition Coordinator – TO BE DETERMINED

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu. Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website. View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.