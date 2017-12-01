The Call of the Loon By Mark Lachovsky

Portraiture

Portraiture

w17 6_LCC_Bill Niessen_Christmas Story
w13 1_CAPA_Francis King_Old Woman In The Kitchen
w09 4_CAPA_Francis King_Flamingo Dancer 2
w09 4_C35_Paul Nicol_Boxer
w03 1_CAPA_Elizabeth Hak_Monsieur Tandeau

Scope of Competition 

For this Portrait Competition, CAPA is adopting e definitions established by the Federation International of Photographic Art (FIAP):

“A photograph of a person or persons that may range from a head study to full body length. This section includes candid photographs and formal portraits.”

Street and sports photography images are also permitted within the scope of this competition.

 

Editing Criteria

Open Editing All different in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques can be used. This includes combining multiple images and elements in a final image. However, all components of the final image must have been taken by the Entrant.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels
Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension
Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Conventions:
 
– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, period(.), underscore(_) or dashes (-)
 
– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder
For examples:
 
Image Title:
 
– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name
– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters ” ‘.

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter.  However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

 

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – TO BE ESTABLISHED at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel CompetitionsCAPA Portrait ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA member and CAPA Portrait ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images.   Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum 6 images but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

SPECIAL NOTE – Model Release –  By submitting an image for this competition, the entrant certifies that they have a model release and CAPA reserves the right to request a copy. Entrant may wish to use the generic model release provided by CAPA. CHECK OUT GENERIC MODEL RELEASE HERE.  

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu.  When prompted – enter your username and password.  Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE: If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website. 

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the Close-Up Competition from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.”  By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – TO BE DETERMINED 

Competition Coordinator – TO BE DETERMINED

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

 

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu.   Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website.   View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.

NOTE: If you cannot see the COMPETITIONS REPORTS then you are not logged into the website. 

 

Wildlife

Wildlife

w21 1_TCC_JEFF LU_Bald Eagles Fighting for fish
w15 5_TCC_CHRISTOPHER SIOU_Red Clover (BOTANY)
w06 2_LGCC_DAVID WINGATE_A Last Look Back
Gold John Lowman Polar Prowler

Scope of Competition

For our Nature Competition, CAPA has adopted the Nature and Wildlife Photography definition established on January 1, 2015 by: Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP); the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and The Royal Photographic Society (RPS). The key points of this definition relating to Wildlife Photography is summarized below:

Wildlife Photography is restricted to the use of the photographic process to depict all branches of natural history, except anthropology and archaeology.

One or more extant zoological or botanical organisms free and unrestrained in a natural or adopted habitat.   Wildlife is not limited to animals, birds and insects. Marine subjects and botanical subjects (including fungi and algae) taken in the wild are suitable wildlife subjects, as are carcasses of extant species.

Human elements shall NOT be present, EXCEPT where those human elements are integral parts of the nature story such as nature subjects, like barn owls or storks, adapted to an environment modified by humans, or where those human elements are in situations depicting natural forces, like hurricanes or tidal waves.

Scientific bands, scientific tags or radio collars on wild animals are permissible.

Prohibited – Photographs of human created hybrid plants, cultivated plants, feral animals, domestic animals, or mounted specimens are ineligible, as is any form of manipulation that alters the truth of the photographic statement.

This prohibition includes images taken with the subjects in controlled conditions, such as zoos, game farms, botanical gardens, aquariums and any enclosure where the subjects are totally dependent on man for food.

 

Editing Criteria

RestrictedNo techniques that add, relocate, replace, or remove pictorial elements except by cropping are permitted. Techniques that enhance the presentation of the photograph without changing the nature story or the pictorial content, or without altering the content of the original scene, are permitted including HDR, focus stacking and dodging/burning. Techniques that remove elements added by the camera, such as dust spots, digital noise, and film scratches, are allowed. Stitched images are not permitted. All allowed adjustments must appear natural. Color images can be converted to grey-scale monochrome. Infrared images, either direct-captures or derivations, are not allowed.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels
Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension
Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Conventions:
 
– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, period(.), underscore(_) or dashes (-)
 
– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder
For examples:
 
Image Title:
 
– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name
– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters ” ‘.

Judging Criteria

The story telling value of a photograph must be weighed more than the pictorial quality while maintaining high technical quality.

 

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – TO BE ESTABLISHED at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Spring Open ‘Individual‘ Competition for only CAPA member and CAPA Spring Open ‘Club‘ Competition for all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images.   Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum 6 photos but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu.  When prompted – enter your username and password.  Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE: If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website. 

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the Spring Wildlife from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.”  By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – TO BE DETERMINED

Competition Coordinator – TO BE DETERMINED

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

 

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu.   Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website.   View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.

NOTE: If you cannot see the COMPETITIONS REPORTS then you are not logged into the website. 

2017 Photo Challenge

2017 Photo Challenge

Award Honour Elizabeth Hak The Mandrill
Award Honour Inge Riis McDonald Farrier Visit
Award Honour Patricia Zuest grizzly bear sow catching salmon in chilcotin river
Medal Gold Robert Parker The Hunt is on.
Medal Sliver ann alimi DANCE PASSION

Scope of Competition

Theme is to capture or create an image which depicts Celebrating Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation and what it means to be a Canadian citizen  – proud of our diversity and the elements that bind us together, the richness of our common history and heritage, geographical uniqueness and efforts to reconcile with indigenous peoples.

Each image should reflect a message or an emotion that supports this theme.   Image can be abstract, landscape, low light, macro, nature, portrait, still life, street, wildlife, etc…

This is an excellent opportunity for photographers to expand their creativity and celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

 

Editing Criteria

Open Editing – All  in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted.  However, all components of the images must have been created or captured by the entrant.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Entrant can enter 1 or 2 images.  Prizes will be awarded on individual images, not the total score of two images submitted.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels
Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension
Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

File naming Convention:

– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, periods(.), underscores(_) or dashes (-)

– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder

Image Title:

– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name

– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters:  ” ‘ .

 

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements such as composition, technique and subject matter.  However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

 

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – 31 May 2017 @ midnight Pacific Standard Time. 

Limited Participation – ONLY  CAPA individual, family and life members who are permanent Canadian residents may enter.  Entrant can enter 1 or 2 images.  Prizes will be awarded on individual images not the total score of two images submitted.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu.  When prompted – enter your username and password.  Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE: If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website. 

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the 2017 Annual Digital Challenge from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.”  By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Competition Coordinator – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

 

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu.   Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website.   View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.

NOTE: If you cannot see the COMPETITIONS REPORTS then you are not logged into the website. 

 

Corporate Provided Prizes

 

First Place Winner

 

Second Place Winner

 

Third Place Winner

 

Ten Honourable Mention Winners Will Receive

  • CAPA Honourable Mention Ribbons
  • $50 Gift Certificate toward a Treasure-Book Photo Book (Canadian Company based in Surrey, B.C.)

 

 

Digital Theme

Digital Theme

Yung Niem - Northern Lights in Yellowknife
Robert Parker - Violet Sabrewing
Murray O'Neill - Fall Colours
John Overmeyer - Gondola Parking
Luba Citrin - Harmony

Scope of Competition

This year’s Digital Theme is “Minimalism.” The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines minimalism as “a style or technique (as in music, literature, or design) that is characterized by extreme sparseness and simplicity.”

A minimalism image can capture a moment in time or an artistic perspective with simplicity and grace. At the same time, the image is devoid of distractions such as: shadows or other non-relevant elements.

Ideally, the image should contain a portion of negative space with good contrast and a strong focal point which contributes to a story or conveys message to the viewer.

Open Theme – image can be: abstract, landscape, low light, macro, nature, portrait, still-life, street, wildlife, etc…

A Google search of “minimalism photography” will provide examples of this type of theme.

 

Editing Criteria

Open Editing – All in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted. This includes combining multiple images and elements in a final image. However, all components of the final image must have been taken by the Entrant.

Submitted image MUST NOT contain any watermarks, name of the image or name of the photographer.

Single digital mat is permitted but is not required. Colour selection of the mat is left up to the Entrant.

Colour or black & white or monochrome images are permitted.

Image Specifications: JPG file format with the following conditions:

Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and Maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels
Note: One of the dimensions must be exactly the maximum allowed size and neither dimension may exceed the maximum pixels for that dimension
Maximum filesize: 1.8 MB

Note: Online system will check for the above parameters and if they are not met then your image submission will not be accepted and you will receive a message explaining which parameters are not acceptable.

Colour Space: Should be sRGB

File naming Conventions:
 
– Filenames of images to be uploaded may ONLY contain letters, digits, spaces, period(.), underscore(_) or dashes (-)
 
– No other punctuation is allowed in this filename OR the name of its folder
For examples:
 
Image Title:
 
– May NOT contain the club name or the photographer’s name
– Unrestricted except refrain from using the following characters ” ‘

Judging Criteria

Judges will award their scoring based on key elements, such as composition, technique and subject matter.  However, the judges will have a strong emphasis on the creative message, quality of execution, innovation, and ‘wow’ factor.

 

Competition Processes

Closing Date of Competition – TO BE DETERMINED at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA.

Two Parallel CompetitionsCAPA Digital Theme ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA member and CAPA Digital Theme ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs. CAPA members can upload a maximum of 4 images.  Whereas camera clubs can upload a maximum of 6 photos but all images must be from different photographers.

Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE

How To Enter Competition – On the CAPA website’s home page, select the LOGIN option from the top menu.  When prompted – enter your username and password.  Once logged in, select COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS from the COMPETITIONS main menu at the top of the home page.

NOTE: If you do not see the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS in the COMPETITIONS dropdown menu then you are not logged into the CAPA website. 

From the COMPETITION SUBMISSIONS webpage, select the Digital Theme from the column title “Competition Entry Forms.”  By doing so, you will be presented with an input screen where you enter the name of the image and the photographer’s name. Once the images have been uploaded, you can logout of the CAPA website.

Hosting Camera Club – TO BE DETERMINED

Competition Coordinator – TO BE DETERMINED

Selection Of Winning Photos – After the closing date of the Competition, three judges will examine all photos and assign their scores.

Distribution of CAPA Awards And/Or Commercial Prizes – will be coordinated by the CAPA Director of Competitions.

 

Access To Competition Results

The competition results are usually available 2 to 4 weeks after the closing date of the competition. CAPA Director of Competitions will advise all entrants of the competition results shortly after they are received by the Competition Coordinator.

Posting To Website – To view the winning images – select WINNERS-Individual or WINNERS-Club under the COMPETITIONS main menu.   Final competition report is restricted and can only be accessed by logging into the CAPA website.   View these reports by selecting COMPETITION REPORTS under the COMPETITIONS main menu.

NOTE: If you cannot see the COMPETITIONS REPORTS then you are not logged into the website. 

When call of the Loon breaks my early morning sleep I know it is time to pop out of bed, grab a snack, some water and my camera. The kayak is waiting for me on the dock as I slowly slip it into the water and head off in search of the sound makers.

I am fortunate to have a house on a lake that welcomes Loons every summer. For the past 7 years I have had the opportunity to spend dozens of hours and captured many thousands of frames of these stunning creatures.

Sliding silently through the water allowed me to observe and capture Loons in various acts of natural behavior. A rare opportunity to live through my own personal nature show.

I have observed a pair of adults nesting and caring for their kids; fighting amongst rival unwelcome visitors;  one day old babies taking their first swim, being fed by their parents and losing their fuzz on the way to adulthood. I’ve also shared sad moments like when an adult had a fishing hook embedded in its beak and when the couple lost a baby and were crying as they desperately searched everywhere for it.

More importantly I am grateful that they invited me into the family to observe, share and capture some amazing moments with them.

These images included include a variety of the scenes I captured over the years, I hope you enjoy them.

 

About Mark

Mark Lachovsky is a self-taught photographer. Born in Montreal, where he has lived all his life, Mark’s first experience with photography was in high school working on the year book. Moving through university, he gained further experience working in various areas including freelance work with music magazines and University newspapers, writing and taking pictures.

Over the years Mark’s interest focused more on the beauty that nature has to offer. After, waiting for digital technology to improve to a level closer to that of slide film, Mark finally jumped into the digital world. Though there are positives and negatives to digital technology, the positives now outweigh the negatives particularly in terms of speed and flexibility.

Within the scope of nature, areas of interest include African wildlife, birds and the world beneath the oceans. Multiple visits to Africa provided opportunities to view a stunning variety of wildlife up close in their natural habitat. Mark has had the opportunity to photograph in other locations while traveling but spends a lot of time shooting wildlife in the Montreal area. In summers Mark is often out in his kayak in the early mornings looks for the many local or migratory species to capture.

Other areas of interest include portraits of people (particularly in Africa), underwater and landscapes.

“The key in making images that stand out is capturing the essence of the subject. Ideally with warm light on the subject, eye contact, an unusual angle or expression and freezing that special moment in time allows for the viewer to be part of the experience.”

To view more of Mark’s work please visit: www.marklachovsky.com