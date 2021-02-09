Feb. 2021 Atlantic Zone News

The CAPA Atlantic Zone Competition is now open for submission. Details here 2021 Atlantic Zone Competition

Atlantic Zone now has 5 CAPA Certified Judges. Tom Gallant, Isabelle Levesque, and Stella d’Entremont have been newly approved and joined Guy Brun and Michiko Nishijima. Congratulations!

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us in February for the next talks in our webinar series.

Mindful Documentary Photography and Filmmaking with Nance Ackerman

On Sunday February14, 2021 at 7:30pm AST, Nance Ackerman will be discussing Mindful Documentary Photography and Filmmaking.

A documentary photographer and filmmaker whose work has been featured in Time, Canadian Geographic and exhibited in the Smithsonian institution in Washington, Nance will take you through her documentary work and how to remain “in the moment”.

To register for Nance Ackerman’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mindful-documentary-photography-and-filmmaking-with-nance-ackerman-tickets-139039247131

La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse

Mindful Documentary Photography and Filmmaking avec Nance Ackerman

Le Dimanche 14 Février, 2021 à 19:30 pm AST, Nance Ackerman discoutera comment restera dans la moment pendant faisant photographie documentaire et de la réalisation de films.

Photographe et cinéaste documentaire dont le travail a été présenté dans Time, Canadian Geographic et exposé dans l’institution Smithsonian à Washington, elle vous fera découvrir son travail documentaire et comment rester “dans l’instant”.

Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Nance Ackerman, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mindful-documentary-photography-and-filmmaking-with-nance-ackerman-tickets-139039247131

Focus Camera Club

We are very proud to announce that as of February 1, 2021, we have two new CAPA certified judges in NB. Stella d’Entremont and Isabelle Levesque.

We would also like to thank the CAPA certified judges who evaluated and guided the participants during the certification process as well as the clubs who offered competitions to be judged.

Congratulations to them.

Nous sommes très fière de vous annoncer que depuis le 1er février 2021, nous avons deux nouveaux juges certifiés CAPA au NB, Stella d’Entremont et Isabelle Levesque.

Nous désirons aussi remercier les juges certifiés de CAPA qui évaluent et guident les participants durant le processus de certification ainsi que les clubs qui ont offert des compétitions à juger.

Félicitations.

Thursday, February 18th, 2021

Next Club Meeting

Guest Speaker : Marianna Armata