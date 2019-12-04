Atlantic Zone District Rep Tom Gallant

I am a member of the Scotsburn Northumberland Amateur Photographic Society (S.N.A.P.S.) from Pictou County, Nova Scotia. I moved here four years ago from Manitoba after I retired as an administrator of a K to 12 school. While in Manitoba, I, along with a local doctor, started a Photography club there, and when I arrived here, I introduced SNAPS to CAPA. Then took the Judging Course in Moncton in 2018. Great course!

Throughout my long photographic career, I photographed weddings, took portraits and shot modelling portfolios. Over the past 20 years, I’ve photographed mainly landscapes, seascapes, mostly in NL with Icebergs and the amazing cliffs, and wildlife.

I also edit, print and frame my own work. As well, I love teaching photography. As a result, I’m looking forward to working with the many talented photographers both at CAPA and SNAPS. Because of the wealth of talent with CAPA and here in Nova Scotia, I am learning all the time, and being a life-long learner, this is ideal. A win, win for me!

Tom Gallant

Nova Scotia East District Representative