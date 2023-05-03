Annual General Meeting 2023

CAPA’s AGM will be held on June 10, 2023, 2:00 PM Mountain Time (1:00 PM Pacific, 4:00 PM Eastern, 5:00 PM Atlantic) as a Zoom Meeting.

Registration to attend is mandatory. Members must register no later than 24 hours before the start of the AGM.

All current CAPA Individual and Family Members are welcome to attend by sending their names by email to secretary@capacanada.ca to receive a Zoom invitation to each member in the week before the meeting.

CAPA Clubs: All current CAPA clubs may designate one representative to vote on behalf of their club. The club representative must register by sending their name to secretary@capacanada.ca.

Those members not able to attend the Zoom meeting may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to secretary@capacanada.ca who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting. Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf – Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf

For CAPA to be compliant with the Canada Not-For-Profit Corporations Act S.C.2009 it is necessary to amend the current Articles of Incorporation. The CAPA Board approved the document, DRAFT-Amended-Articles-of-Incorporation.pdf, at the Board Meeting held on March 13, 2023. Before the amended articles can be sent to the Government of Canada for formal approval it is necessary for the amendments to be passed by the CAPA Members present (in person, on Zoom or by Proxy) at the AGM on June 10, 2023.

In addition, the Board approved updated By-Laws and approved a motion to request the members of CAPA at the AGM on June 10, 2023, to ratify the new By-Law #1. CAPA Bylaws for Ratification -May-1.pdf

The Election Slate comprises the five Executive positions for which nominations closed on April 27, 2023.

In case of postponement an official notice will be posted on the CAPA Website.

All Documents – right click on document file to download and save link as.

AGM-Notice-May-2023-1.pdf

Zoom Instructions EN-June-8.pdf

Zoom Instructions FR -Juin-8.pdf

CAPA-AGM-Agenda-May-1-.pdf

CAPA-AGM-Agenda-May-1-FR.pdf

Draft-Minutes-of-CAPA-2022-AGM-v3-2-May-2023.pdf

DRAFT-Amended-Articles-of-Incorporation.pdf

CAPA Bylaws for Ratification May 1.pdf

Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf

Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf

Notice of Election of CAPA Executives: Term 2023-2025

POSITION NAME STATUS President Stella d’Entremont 1st Vice President 1st Vice President Shiree Jetha Member 2 nd Vice President Carla Hamilton Member Treasurer Lorna Scott Incumbent Secretary Jocelyne Gagnon Member

Henry Schnell, FCAPA

Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee