Annual General Meeting 2023

Annual General Meeting June 10, 2023, 2:00 PM MT
CAPA’s AGM will be held on June 10, 2023, 2:00 PM Mountain Time (1:00 PM Pacific, 4:00 PM Eastern, 5:00 PM Atlantic) as a Zoom Meeting.
Registration to attend is mandatory. Members must register no later than 24 hours before the start of the AGM.
All current CAPA Individual and Family Members are welcome to attend by sending their names by email to secretary@capacanada.ca to receive a Zoom invitation to each member in the week before the meeting.
CAPA Clubs: All current CAPA clubs may designate one representative to vote on behalf of their club. The club representative must register by sending their name to secretary@capacanada.ca.
Those members not able to attend the Zoom meeting may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to secretary@capacanada.ca who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting. Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf – Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf
For CAPA to be compliant with the Canada Not-For-Profit Corporations Act S.C.2009 it is necessary to amend the current Articles of Incorporation. The CAPA Board approved the document, DRAFT-Amended-Articles-of-Incorporation.pdf, at the Board Meeting held on March 13, 2023. Before the amended articles can be sent to the Government of Canada for formal approval it is necessary for the amendments to be passed by the CAPA Members present (in person, on Zoom or by Proxy) at the AGM on June 10, 2023.
In addition, the Board approved updated By-Laws and approved a motion to request the members of CAPA at the AGM on June 10, 2023, to ratify the new By-Law #1. CAPA Bylaws for Ratification -May-1.pdf
The Election Slate comprises the five Executive positions for which nominations closed on April 27, 2023.
In case of postponement an official notice will be posted on the CAPA Website.
Zoom Instructions EN-June-8.pdf
Zoom Instructions FR -Juin-8.pdf
Draft-Minutes-of-CAPA-2022-AGM-v3-2-May-2023.pdf
DRAFT-Amended-Articles-of-Incorporation.pdf
CAPA Bylaws for Ratification May 1.pdf
Notice of Election of CAPA Executives: Term 2023-2025
President
Stella d’Entremont
1st Vice President
1st Vice President
Shiree Jetha
Member
2 nd Vice President
Carla Hamilton
Member
Treasurer
Lorna Scott
Incumbent
Secretary
Jocelyne Gagnon
Member
Henry Schnell, FCAPA
Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee