59th Annual Red River Exhibition

The Red River Ex is a Canadian Photo Salon open to all Canadians.

This is a great opportunity for members to enter a CAPA recognized competition for individuals. The cost is $5 per category. There are 3 categories available:

digital open,

colour print

monochrome print

There are cash prizes and several special awards including

Best of Show,

Best Manitoba Entry

Best Domestic Pet

Best Scenic

Best Action

Best Agricultural Image

Best Nature (Flora/Fauna)

“It made you smile” award, print and projected image.

CAPA will present 1 gold medal for overall high aggregate score of all three categories.

This competition closes May 22, 2020.

See the Red River website for more information. Download the Entry Form (.pdf) here.