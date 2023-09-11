The Richmond Photo Club Society September Update

August and September are incredibly busy months for The Richmond Photo Club Society.

On August 13th London Farm, the historic and heritage site in Richmond, BC, held its popular “Family Farm Day”. This was a day full of exciting displays and activities such as pony rides, birds from OWL (Orphaned Wildlife), rabbits from Rabbitats, LEGO building, kid’s woodshop, and much more for families to enjoy.

Richmond Photo Club Society contributed to this fun day by providing five volunteers to take portraits and candid photos throughout the day. A few photographs taken on that day are included that show the great participation at this event. An outstanding 95 Family portraits were taken by our volunteers that day!

The next exciting event that we are participating in is Richmond Culture Days. This is an event that runs from September 23 to October 15, 2023. Over these three weeks, dozens of Richmond artists and arts organizations will offer free, inspiring interactive events and behind the scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices.

Richmond Photo Clubs contribution to this event will be in providing free portraiture photography on September 23rd at the Richmond Arts Centre from 12 noon to 4 PM.

We will be offering high quality portraits to the visiting public, in a studio-like setting in the Cultural Centre. Our location is located upstairs near the roof top garden.

Families, children and singles are all invited to have their portraits taken. Up to five high quality images (for prints up to 8″ X 10″) will be proved free to all visitors!

More information can be viewed on the event at this link:

https://culturedays.ca/en/events/cd0f8fc4-de49-4a41-9051-446f2a4de385

If you are in the neighbourhood make sure to drop in!