Subscribe to CAPA News here

Tamron Father’s Day Instant Savings

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!
Treat Dad (or yourself!) to a new lens! Tamron’s Father’s Day Sale is going on now with savings up to $300 CAD on select Tamron lenses for your mirrorless or DSLR camera. Choose from versatile all-in-one zooms, award-winning fast standard, wide, or tele zooms, ultra-tele zooms, or ultra-wide zooms. Find the lens that’s perfect for your Sony, Fujifilm or Nikon Z mirrorless camera, or for your Canon or Nikon DSLR today! The savings won’t last long. Sale over June 18! Check it out!

Share this post

Latest News

You cannot copy content of this page