Tamron Father’s Day Instant Savings

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

Treat Dad (or yourself!) to a new lens! Tamron’s Father’s Day Sale is going on now with savings up to $300 CAD on select Tamron lenses for your mirrorless or DSLR camera. Choose from versatile all-in-one zooms, award-winning fast standard, wide, or tele zooms, ultra-tele zooms, or ultra-wide zooms. Find the lens that’s perfect for your Sony, Fujifilm or Nikon Z mirrorless camera, or for your Canon or Nikon DSLR today! The savings won’t last long. Sale over June 18! Check it out!