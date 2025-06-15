Speakers Series – Oct. 2025 – Larry Vogel

English presentation : Oct. 15, 2025



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Shooting and Processing Award Winning Landscape Photographs – What Would Ansel Do?

Summary:

We all know that it begins on location, in the camera and with a great capture. However, that is just the beginning. Vogel says, “It takes more than a camera to create a great photograph.” It was true when we processed photographs in the darkroom and it is still true today with digital processing.

In this presentation, Vogel will guide the group through the “Visualization Process” with special guest Ansel Adams. In addition, Vogel will demonstrate creative, yet simple digital techniques that will help to raise your average landscape photographs to a higher, award winning level.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.