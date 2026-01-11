Speakers Series – Feb. 2026 – Darlene Hildebrandt

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Darlene Hildebrandt
English presentation : Feb. 18, 2026
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: How to do Travel Photography Like a Pro
Summary:
If you’re like many photographers, you like to get out and about and see the world because it provides a great opportunity to see and photograph new things.
But have you ever gotten home and been disappointed with the images you captured on that once-in-a-lifetime trip? If so, you’re not alone. But there are some things you can do to prepare yourself.
So, this session is all about making sure you come home with better photos from your next adventure.
We’ll cover topics like:
- Equipment (what to leave home, what are must-haves)
- Handy travel accessories for photographers
- Lighting (why quality of light and shadows matter)
- Photographing people (the dos and don’ts)
- Night photography
- Composition tips to add impact
- How to photograph iconic locations in a unique way
- and more . . .
Come ready to learn!
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.
Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Your instructor for this class is Darlene Hildebrandt, a professional photographer of 37 years, and photography educator since 2011.
Besides being a portrait photographer, and photo editor, she’s also quite well-traveled – having been to 37 countries and 6 continents.
She brings her experience as a photographer, and passion as a world traveler together, to provide you with some stunning examples to inspire you and solid tips that you can apply to your photography.