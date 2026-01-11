Speakers Series – Feb. 2026 – Darlene Hildebrandt

English presentation : Feb. 18, 2026



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: How to do Travel Photography Like a Pro

Summary:

If you’re like many photographers, you like to get out and about and see the world because it provides a great opportunity to see and photograph new things.



But have you ever gotten home and been disappointed with the images you captured on that once-in-a-lifetime trip? If so, you’re not alone. But there are some things you can do to prepare yourself.



So, this session is all about making sure you come home with better photos from your next adventure.

We’ll cover topics like:

Equipment (what to leave home, what are must-haves)

Handy travel accessories for photographers

Lighting (why quality of light and shadows matter)

Photographing people (the dos and don’ts)

Night photography

Composition tips to add impact

How to photograph iconic locations in a unique way

and more . . .

Come ready to learn!

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.