September Club Tidbits

Surrey Photography Club – have had an outdoor Executive Meeting and AGM at a park. There have been several summer outings, the annual Scavenger Hunt, Take 35, and sunset outings. The last outing of the year is on Sept 28 to Granville Island for some night photography. They have reluctantly embraced Zoom and the meetings are fairly well attended. SPC has speakers and a judge lined up for the remainder of the year.

Abbotsford Photographic Arts Club – is doing well. Our new 2020/21 season is underway. We have installed the Visual Pursuits software and have been developing our new website over the summer. We are meeting via Zoom like most clubs these days and everyone is happy with our progress given these trying times. APAC has made Phil Dyer a lifetime member for being a member of the club for 30 years. Phil is currently the acting president and treasurer of the club.