Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Speakers Series

Celebrating its 75th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred & Edie Greene Speaker series. There is no charge to attend these webinars, but donations to support the speaker series are gratefully accepted.

1. A Canoe and Photographic Adventure in Canada’s Arctic with Jim Neale takes place on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ADT.

Jim Neale’s primary photographic interests are travel and sports. Join us as he talks about his 700km adventure canoeing from the headwaters of the Horton River to the Arctic Ocean. The route was filled with spectacular scenery and intimate wildlife encounters. In this presentation Jim will share some highlights and images of his adventure, camera gear choices, waterproofing/packing suggestions and reflections on the photographic experience.

You can preview some of Jim’s photography on his Flickr page (https://www.flickr.com/photos/jimneale/albums).

To register for Jim Neale’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-canoe-and-photographic-adventure-in-canadas-arctic-with-jim-neale-tickets-678512197247

2. Lost in a Fog – Photographing the Foggy Landscape with Ed McGuirk takes place on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ADT.

Ed McGuirk is a Massachusetts based landscape and nature photographer whose work concentrates on New England. His work has earned numerous honors, including NECCC Nature Image of the Year, Highly Commended in the USA Landscape Photographer of the Year, and NPN’s Nature Photographer of the Year in 2021. Fog is often referred to as the “Photographers Best Friend” and has many moods that can add a lot of drama and emotion to images. This program will cover the technical, creative and post-processing aspects of photographing foggy landscapes, including the different types of fog, how to use it to create a sense of depth and tips on post-processing.

To see more of Ed’s work, visit his website at http://www.edmcguirkphoto.com

To register for Ed McGuirk’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/lost-in-a-fog-photographing-the-foggy-landscape-with-ed-mcguirk-tickets-680370144417