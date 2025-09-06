Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Fall Events

Monday, September 15, 2025

Still Life Photography with Cindy Lynch takes place on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM ADT. An active member of the St. Louis Camera Club and The Photographic Society of America, Cindy Lynch shares with us her love of Still Life Photography.

Join us and learn how to improve your Still Life Imagery with Cindy.

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Through My Lens: The Colourful Soul of Vietnam with Stella d’Entremont takes place on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM ADT. Stella d’Entremont is a visual artist that draws inspiration from capturing Nature, Wildlife and Landscapes. She is accredited by the Professional Photographers of Canada in Wildlife, Ornithology/Bird, Nature, Pictorial (Landscape), and Fine Art Photography and is currently serving her second term as president of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA).

Join us as we follow Stella on her photographic journey through the sights of Vietnam.

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Travelling in Japan with Peter Steeper takes place on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 7:30 PM AST. A photographer and woodworker, since retiring Peter has travelled to many places in Europe and North America.

Join us as Peter shares with us his adventures in Japan during peak Cherry Blossom season.

Monday, December 15, 2025

Türkiye and Morocco: A Journey Through Natural and Cultural Masterpieces with Jim Neale takes place on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM AST. Jim Neale’s primary photographic interests are travel and action. Join us for a photographic journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Türkiye and Morocco

