Photo Salon 2020 is now an online exhibition

Harbour City Photography Club (Nanimo BC) Photo Salon 2020 is part of a worldwide system of photo print competitions, adjudicated with awards. Rather than cancel the exhibit because of COVID-19, we chose to create an on-line version with no awards. Our exhibit showcases the commitment, achievement and outstanding work produced by photographers on and around Vancouver Island. You are invited to view the exhibit, sign the guest book, vote for your favourite image in each category, and share the gallery on social media to promote the joy of photograph! Please visit our website to view the photos: www.hcpclub.ca