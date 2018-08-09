Photo Fredericton: Report

by Jane Smith (http://www.photofredericton.ca )

Our year at Photo Fredericton got off to a great start with Fran Harris as our guest speaker, she shared photographs with us in her African presentation on Tanzania & Botswana.

Later in January we had our monthly competition in a CAPA Theme of Altered Reality, many great entries were put forth by our members some real talent and imagination.

February started with a wonderful guest speaker from UNB – Joy Cummings-Dickinson –Media Services @UNB who shared many images she takes for UNB publications and some of her techniques she uses in difficult lighting situations.

Later in the month it was another competition; Competition Night – CAPA competition, Spring – open. Once again with many amazing photographs by our members.

In March we hosted NB College of Craft and Design Photography Students, always a great turn out to hear the students show off their work and their new and innovative ideas.

At the end of the month we tried a change of pace from competitions and tried a critique night the theme was Macro work, all those interested in bringing in Macro photo to get some constructive critique did so and it was a nice evening with out the pressure of competition encouraging more discussion on the photographs.

April saw Fran Harris a sports photographer for Team NB and an official photographer for the Canada Games show us a great array of her images from the games as also shared with us tips and techniques for getting great actions shots in the field.

After the success of March’s critique night we hosted a second one on Theme People/portraits.

May our guest speaker was Karen Ruet a photography instructor from the College of Craft and Design who gave us a wonderful talk on making a story in a photo a journalistic approach.