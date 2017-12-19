New Pacific Zone Director

We are sad to see Dennis Ducklow leave his position as Pacific Zone Director. Thank you Dennis for your work on the CAPA board.

Lynda Miller has agreed to take on the job of Pacific Zone Director. Lynda’s first real photo experience was at Okanagan Photographic Art Workshops in 2002, That fall, she joined the Central Okanagan Photographic Society. From this beginning, to a few years later, Lynda became the President of COPS. Lynda has made numerous presentations at clubs and workshops in the Okanagan and the Lower-mainland. She recently became a certified CAPA judge. Lynda has been the District Representative for the Central Interior District of the Pacific Zone of CAPA for 7 years. Please welcome her as she steps into her new role as Pacific Zone Director.