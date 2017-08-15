We need photos for the CAPA Gallery

Are you a CAPA member? We’re looking to feature your photos on our new website photo gallery located on the main page.

Photos for the main CAPA Member’s gallery will be credited with the photographer’s name in a photo byline below the photo.

Photos must be sized exactly landscape at 1400px by 1050px and portrait 1050px by 1400px.

Photos submitted must not contain a watermark or any text including the photographer’s name or logo.

Please email the photos to webmanager@capacanada.ca