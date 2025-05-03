May 2025 Competition Updates

Updated CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage

As of May 15, 2025, the following provisions in our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage comes into effect:

Image(s) featuring graffiti or street art are eligible for our competition



ONLY when they demonstrate substantial creative input beyond mere documentation, such as unique perspective, composition, inclusion of external elements or context that transforms the viewer’s experience.

2025 Curves & Lines Competition

Club winning images – view webpage by clicking here

Individual winning images – view webpage by clicking here

2025 Atlantic Zone Competition

Club winning images – view webpage by clicking here

Individual winning images – view webpage by clicking here

2025 Prairie Zone Competition

Club winning images – view webpage by clicking here

Individual winning images – view webpage by clicking here

Enquiries Received On How To Create a Triptych

Triptychs are popular in Europe and they provide means of storytelling in a series of three images.

We have had enquiries on how triptychs can be created in Photoshop and Lightroom. Based on these enquiries, we created these instructions.

Guideline to Creating Stunning Triptychs English French

These instructions have now been incorporated into our 2026 Triptych photo competition and on our website’s Members Resource webpage.

Re-Cropping Of Image That Previously Received CAPA Award

Question – I wonder if some flexibility might be considered in cases like re-cropping. For example, an original 4:3 image that has been thoughtfully re-cropped to a 16:9 panoramic format may offer a different visual impact or compositional interpretation. Might this be treated as a separate entry, provided the change is substantial and creatively justified?

My Response – While I understand your point about how re-cropping can significantly alter an image’s composition and visual impact, our current policy considers such modifications to still be ‘substantially the same image.’ This rule exists to encourage the submission of truly distinct photographic works and to ensure fairness across all participants.

The specific language in our criteria stating that ‘slight variations are still considered the same image‘ was designed to include modifications such as re-cropping, regardless of how dramatic the crop might be.

We invite photographers to submit new work that hasn’t previously won recognition in our competitions. This practice preserves the artistic integrity of each contest while ensuring all participants have an equal chance to highlight their most recent photographic accomplishments.

Images that haven’t received a CAPA Award may be submitted again in future competitions, as long as they meet all required specifications.