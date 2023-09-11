Langley Camera Club Update

Langley Camera Club – Not resting in the Summer

It was a very busy and productive summer for many members of the Langley Camera Club. We held many outings even though it was a time to spend relaxing. We started the summer off with a yearend Barbecue at the incoming President’s home (Carla Hamilton).

A good time by all.

The many outings over July and August allowed members to keep busy with many great subjects and genres. The outings included 5K Foam Fest, Concept Neon, Colony Fam Community Gardens, The Shipyards (North Vancouver), Lighthouse Park, Steveston Dragon Boats. Also, our SIG’s (Special Interest Groups) held several outings. The two were the Floral Group, and Dusk to Dawn (Astro Photography).

We attended the Langley City Craft and Art Fair, hosting a booth with displays of members work, and information regarding our club to entice new members. We added a number of new members through the endeavors.

We are looking forward to a productive year as a club and are already in full swing with a workshop on Long Exposure for our members right out of the gates.

Please see all timetables on the website by clicking here