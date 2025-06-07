June 2025 Judging Program News

Update to Judging Information on Website

Under the Judging tab, members can now access the latest version of the following documents:

• CAPA Judging Standards Policy

• Judge Certification Guidelines and

• Online Technical Viewing Requirements

Under Information for Judges, Active Judges also have access to the following documents:

• National Judges List

• Judge Information form for updating the National Judges List

• Judge Evaluation form

Documents for Active Judges are password protected. Contact the Director of the Judging Program for the password.

National Judges List

The most recent National Judges List was released on June 6, 2025.

All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Log in to your club’s account and go to Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

Judging Course

Work continues on the new judging course. A team of experienced judges and curriculum developers are updating lesson plans, building on the work done by those who created the original course. Testing of the new course is scheduled to start in July. We are still on track for a fall 2025 launch. Watch for updates in upcoming newsletters.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.