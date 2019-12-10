International Photographers Federation Awards

The 2019 Toronto International Photography Festival was held recently under the auspices of the International Photographers Federation. The Festival awards CAPA medals with this years competition comprising 12 categories with over 4100 images in total. As usual, this third international photographic competition used only CAPA trained judges, including Glenn Bloodworth (CAPA Ontario Zone Director), Rod Trider (CAPA President), Bill Hall (SW Ontario DR), and Anthony Schatzky, Yun Wan, He Zhao, Zhiwen Li & Ying Shi.

The awards ceremony was held on Sunday December 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto. CAPA President Rod Trider was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his multi-year assistance to the IPF in curating and judging their competitions. CAPA Secretary Jonathan Ward was presented with a Golden Lens Award for having judged their competitions over a number of years. Congratulations to all the winning photographers.