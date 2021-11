Guests Invited to PGNS Presentation Dec 13, 2021

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of our members, there is no charge to attend.

“Technique, Vision and Processing of Landscape Scenes” by Nic Stover

is on Monday December 13, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. Based in San Luis Obispo California, Nic Stover teaches classes and workshops on Landscape Photography. He has travelled across the globe to capture images of the desert, ocean, night and mountains. Nic will talk about the 5 most commonly encountered types of landscape scenes, how to capture these images in the field, and how to process them to realize your vision of the scene.

To register for Nic Stover’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/make-better-photographs-and-how-to-judge-them-by-bob-benson-tickets-179576416897