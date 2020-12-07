Dec. 2020 Atlantic Zone News

The Atlantic Zone created a Facebook page named CAPA Atlantic Group for CAPA Individual/Family members in the region. It’s a closed group where members post images for evaluation and comments from CAPA Judges and other members. No scores and no pressure. Ithas been active with 23 members as of December 4. Please contact Michiko Nishijima at atlantic@capacanada.ca if you have questions or would like an invite.

Focus Camera Club in Moncton, NB.

There has been a lot happening in the Focus Camera Club since September – www.focuscameraclub.com/events2020-2021

“2020 X-Mas Scavenger Hunt Themes”, “2020 FCC Virtual Christmas Party Program” and “10 Photo Challenge”

“Black and White Photography Training” in November

“Scott Kelby Photo Walk”, “Light painting workshop” and “Creative Photo Workshop” in October

“Kings Landing” and “Sunset at the Beach” field trip in September

Two competitions have already been judged, “Open” and “Fine Art”. Competition is always popular in our club, over 120 participant juggles with their talent and expertise from beginners, intermediate and advanced categories.

Speakers www.focuscameraclub.com/guest-speakers

Future Speakers:

Julian Elliott December 10th (landscape & travel photographer)

Marianna Armatta February 18th (macro photography)

CAPA presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Focus Camera Club in Moncton, NB. The club made great efforts to prepare on hosting the Canadian Camera Conference (CCC2021) in Moncton, and unfortunately, cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. It could have been a wonderful one. We look forward to having a CCC in Moncton in the future.

As you can see, we are a very active club and if you are interested in joining us please visit www.focuscameraclub.com/become-a-member