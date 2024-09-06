Contest Open to Individual CAPA Members 2024

Calling all Individual CAPA Members! We are having a CAPA Promo Card Contest. CAPA is going for a new look and you have a chance to be part of it.
Any questions please contact: Carla Hamilton at 2nd-vice-pres@capacanada.ca
Calling all Individual CAPA Members! We are having a CAPA Promo Card Contest. CAPA is going for a new look and you have a chance to be part of it.
Any questions please contact: Carla Hamilton at 2nd-vice-pres@capacanada.ca
September 9, 2024 – 7:00-9:00 PM EST – Brooks Jensen”Those Who Inspire Me and Why” – We can receive inspiration from lots of areas both
CAPA presents via Zoom : Peter Steeper English presentation : November 20, 2024 Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM –
CAPA presents via Zoom : Nikki Harrison English presentation : October 16, 2024 Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM –
Celebrating its 77th year as a club, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for our Fred
The London Camera Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Details of our history and of our celebrations will appear in a later Newsletter.
You cannot copy content of this page