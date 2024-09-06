Subscribe to CAPA News here

Contest Open to Individual CAPA Members 2024

Calling all Individual CAPA Members! We are having a CAPA Promo Card Contest. CAPA is going for a new look and you have a chance to be part of it.


Any questions please contact: Carla Hamilton at 2nd-vice-pres@capacanada.ca

Share this post

Latest News

You cannot copy content of this page