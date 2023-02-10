Competition Winners – 2023 Artistic – Individual

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners

GOLD MEDAL Veronica Feenstra Bc Place Redesign
GOLD MEDAL Veronica Feenstra Canada Place Abstract
GOLD MEDAL Veronica Feenstra City Of Lights
SILVER MEDAL Rick Mckenzie Deep In The Woods
SILVER MEDAL Rick Mckenzie Don'T Chase The Birds
SILVER MEDAL Rick Mckenzie No!! Not The Knife
BRONZE MEDAL Virginia Stranaghan Elegant Heart
BRONZE MEDAL Virginia Stranaghan May I Have This Dance
BRONZE MEDAL Virginia Stranaghan Multi Coloured Kaleidoscope

Merit Award Winners

1st Merit Award AB Dale Eurich Down, Up, And Over
1st Merit Award -AR - Shiree Jetha - The Gathering
1st Merit Award CR Rick Mckenzie No!! Not The Knife
1st Merit Award SP Veronica Feenstra City Of Lights
2nd Merit Award AB Bernard Legault Combat Médiéval 3
2nd Merit Award AR Karen Morgenstern Take Me Away
2nd Merit Award CR Rhonda Starr Freedom In Movement
2nd Merit Award SP Veronica Feenstra Bc Place Redesign
3rd Merit Award - AB - Rosemarie Culver - Here's To You
3rd Merit Award AR Byron Robb Tattooed Woman With Mandolin #1
3rd Merit Award CR Zhenhuan Zhou Deterioration
3rd Merit Award SP A Hafeez Mian Bouquet

Honour Awards

HONOUR AWARD Laura Ranallo Cut Through The Darkness
HONOUR AWARD Laura Ranallo Flora Secretorum
HONOUR AWARD Laura Ranallo Tears
HONOUR AWARD Louie Luo Fall Impression
HONOUR AWARD Louie Luo Looking Forward
HONOUR AWARD Louie Luo Winter Sunrise
HONOUR AWARD Andre Secours Algonquin Radio Observatory
HONOUR AWARD Andre Secours Freeze Water
HONOUR AWARD Andre Secours Life Is A Drag
HONOUR AWARD Barb Larson End Of Season
HONOUR AWARD Barb Larson Rolling Land
HONOUR AWARD Barb Larson Touch Of Evil
HONOUR AWARD Karen Morgenstern Take Me Away
HONOUR AWARD Karen Morgenstern Taking A Closer Look
HONOUR AWARD Karen Morgenstern The Key To The Darkness
HONOUR AWARD Sylvie Gagne End Of The Tunnel
HONOUR AWARD Sylvie Gagne In The Eye Of The Storm
HONOUR AWARD Sylvie Gagne La Vie En Rose
HONOUR AWARD Dale Eurich Down, Up, And Over
HONOUR AWARD Dale Eurich Spiralled Dandelion
HONOUR AWARD Dale Eurich Up Or Down?
HONOUR AWARD Bernard Legault Combat Médiéval 2
HONOUR AWARD Bernard Legault Combat Médiéval 3
HONOUR AWARD Bernard Legault Jour De Tempête
HONOUR AWARD Heather Loewenhardt Designer Lighting
HONOUR AWARD Heather Loewenhardt Interconnected
HONOUR AWARD Heather Loewenhardt Zippity Doo Dah
HONOUR AWARD Yves Kéroack 2072 Un Déluge Olympique
HONOUR AWARD Yves Kéroack Close Encounter With A Goblin
HONOUR AWARD Yves Keroack - The Christmas Invasion
HONOUR AWARD Kathy Heykoop Crystal Ball Chrysanthemum'S
HONOUR AWARD Kathy Heykoop Swan Ballet
HONOUR AWARD Kathy Heykoop Tulips Kaleidoscope Mask

