Competition Winners – 2023 Artistic – Individual

Gold, Silver & Bronze Medal Winners
Merit Award Winners
Honour Awards
Gold Medal – Veronica Feenstra
Silver Medal – Rick McKenzie
Bronze Medal – Virginia Stranaghan
1st Merit Place Award – Abstract – Dale Eurich’s image “Down, Up, and Over”
2nd Merit Place Award – Abstract -Bernard Legault’s image Combat médiéval_3″
3rd Merit Place Award – Abstract – Rosemarie Culver’s image “Here’s to You”
1st Merit Place Award – Altered Reality – Shiree Jetha’s image “Deterioration”
2nd Merit Place Award – Altered Reality -Karen Morgenstern’s image “Take Me Away”
3rd Merit Place Award – Altered Reality – Byron Robb’s image “Tattooed Woman with Mandolin #1”
1st Merit Place Award – Creative – Rick McKenzie’s image “No!! Not the Knife”
2nd Merit Place Award – Creative – Rhonda Starr’s image “Freedom in Movement”
3rd Merit Place Award – Creative – Zhenhuan Zhou’s image “Deterioration”
1st Merit Place Award – Smartphone – Veronica Feenstra’s image “City of Lights”
2nd Merit Place Award – Smartphone – Veronica Feenstra’s image “BC Place Redesign”
3rd Merit Place Award – Smartphone – A Hafeez Mian’s image “Bouquet”
Laura Ranallo
Louie Luo
Andre Secours
Barb Larson
Karen Morgenstern
Sylvia Gagne
Dale Eurich
Bernard Legault
Heather Loewenhardt
Kathy Heykoop